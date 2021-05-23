The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 10 has been completed. Seven charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.
Charges laid:
Lachie Plowman, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jaeger O'Meara, Hawthorn, during the fourth quarter of the Round 10 match between Carlton and Hawthorn, played at The MCG on Saturday May 22, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.
Kyle Hartigan, Hawthorn, has been charged with Striking Sam Walsh, Carlton, during the fourth quarter of the Round 10 match between Carlton and Hawthorn, played at The MCG on Saturday May 22, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a three-match sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, High Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a three-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a three-match sanction with an early plea.
Nick Holman, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Mitch Duncan, Geelong, during the second quarter of the Round 10 match between Geelong and the Gold Coast SUNS, played at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday May 22, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.
Taylor Walker, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Clayton Oliver, Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round 10 match between the Adelaide Crows and Melbourne, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday May 22, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.
Darcy Fogarty, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Striking Jake Lever, Melbourne, during the third quarter of the Round 10 match between the Adelaide Crows and Melbourne, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday May 22, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.
Hunter Clark, St Kilda, has been charged with Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction) Adam Treloar, Western Bulldogs, during the second quarter of the Round 10 match between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday May 22, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.
Nat Fyfe, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Josh Kennedy, Sydney Swans, during the fourth quarter of the Round 10 match between Fremantle and the Sydney Swans, played at Optus Stadium on Saturday May 22, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.