A FIRST-HALF 11-goal onslaught from Essendon has resulted in a thumping 72-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

While the Roos briefly rallied after the main break, the Bombers' 13 individual goalkickers – led by three apiece from Peter Wright, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Harry Jones – proved to be too many in the 22.9 (141) to 10.9 (69) victory.

BOMBERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The Dons' midfield trio of Darcy Parish (36 disposals, 11 clearances), Zach Merrett and Andy McGrath (31 apiece) set the tone early, with their work-rate, decisions and execution by foot setting them apart.

North Melbourne came into the match on a high, having finally broken through for its first win last week against Hawthorn, but the optimism evaporated by the first break, conceding six goals and sitting 27 points adrift.

Joy for Jones after super snap Essendon youngster Harrison Jones sinks an awesome snap from a tough angle and the Bombers are flying

Despite Ben Cunnington (34, nine clearances) and Tarryn Thomas' (21 and five) efforts at centre bounces, the Roos lacked an effective marking target in attack during the first half, with most of their scores coming from scrappy play, rather than marks and set shots.

Nick Hind and Mason Redman were outstanding on the rebound, catching North's defenders off guard with quick movement through the middle.

North Melbourne rallied somewhat after going into the main break 50 points behind, holding the Bombers to four goals in the third term while moving the ball with greater speed.

It resulted in five goals for the quarter, along with two stunning contested marks from the nuggetty Cam Zurhaar, reducing the margin to 30 at three-quarter time.

North Melbourne veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein (rolled right ankle) and key forward Nick Larkey (lower left leg) received treatment for minor injuries but played out the game.

Matched up against Goldstein, Andrew Phillips was solid in his 50th game – a milestone which has taken the now-Essendon ruckman nine-and-a-half seasons and three clubs to reach – scoring a goal to kick off the third term and celebrating with style.

Essendon's high-scoring ways continue

The Bombers haven't had too many issues hitting the scoreboard this year – their losses have mostly come when their defence has struggled. The win against North Melbourne marked the fifth time in 10 rounds Essendon cracked the ton (along with a score of 91 in round one). They averaged 77 in 2019, and have increased that to 95.4 this season.

Zurhaar's second-half heroics

The North Melbourne forward was symbolic of his side's resurgence in the second half. Having recorded five disposals to the main break, he sprang to life when play restarted. Zurhaar took three strong contested marks – including a spectacular effort on the wing – giving the Roos' fans something to cheer about, finishing with 13 touches and 1.2 for the game.

Hind unwinds with an outrageously good snap Nick Hind adds to his impressive season with a beautiful snap on his left

McKay's shout

Halfway through the second term, Ben McKay attempted to pull up before the fence after chasing after a loose ball. He half-somersaulted over the fence, catching himself before he tumbled over but not before he knocked over a disgruntled Essendon supporter's beer. The drink had been sitting on the railing, and the Bomber fan let McKay know about his displeasure.

ESSENDON 6.4 11.5 15.6 22.9 (141)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.1 3.3 8.8 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Essendon: Wright 3, Jones 3, McDonald-Tipungwuti 3, Hooker 2, Cox 2, Waterman 2, McGrath, Zaharakis, Snelling, Perkins, Phillips, Langford, Hind

North Melbourne: Garner 3, Campbell 2, Thomas 2, Cunnington, Walker, Zurhaar

BEST

Essendon: Parish, Merrett, McGrath, Redman, Hind, Wright

North Melbourne: Cunnington, Thomas, Ziebell, Atley, Garner

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Brayden Ham (unused)

North Melbourne: Bailey Scott (unused)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium