IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 10 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Brisbane Lions v Richmond

Centre bounces: 29

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jarryd Lyons 115 80% 23 79% Oscar McInerney 72 79% 22 76% Rhys Mathieson 84 70% 15 52% Dayne Zorko 100 89% 15 52% Deven Robertson 72 74% 14 48% Hugh McCluggage 97 79% 11 38% Zac Bailey 72 77% 9 31% Joe Daniher 82 97% 7 24%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (5), Grant Birchall 2 (2).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Dustin Martin 66 85% 22 76% Toby Nankervis 80 77% 22 76% Riley Collier-Dawkins 59 71% 20 69% Liam Baker 73 88% 17 59% Marlion Pickett 68 91% 11 38% Jack Graham 59 81% 7 24% David Astbury 55 80% 5 17% Jack Ross 54 75% 5 17% Nick Vlastuin 49 81% 4 14% Jake Aarts 89 79% 2 7% Jason Castagna 67 80% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Bachae Houli 4 (4), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (1).

Carlton v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 24

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Ed Curnow 119 87% 22 92% Patrick Cripps 107 85% 21 88% Sam Walsh 104 85% 17 71% Marc Pittonet 75 84% 16 67% Will Setterfield 81 78% 12 50% Tom De Koning 70 77% 8 33%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Zac Williams 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1), Liam Jones 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jaeger O'Meara 105 75% 18 75% Tom Mitchell 133 83% 17 71% James Worpel 86 77% 13 54% James Cousins 81 86% 12 50% Ned Reeves 66 82% 12 50% Ben McEvoy 62 83% 12 50% Chad Wingard 83 84% 10 42% Luke Breust 73 73% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3).

Geelong Cats v Gold Coast Suns

Centre bounces: 25

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Esava Ratugolea 57 77% 20 80% Joel Selwood 134 77% 19 76% Brandan Parfitt 97 73% 17 68% Quinton Narkle 113 69% 13 52% Cameron Guthrie 105 59% 12 48% Mark Blicavs 129 84% 10 40% Shaun Higgins 120 80% 6 24% Sam Menegola 94 78% 2 8% Isaac Smith 61 80% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Touk Miller 98 87% 21 84% Hugh Greenwood 119 81% 21 84% David Swallow 78 74% 19 76% Zac Smith 49 75% 19 76% Noah Anderson 65 71% 11 44% Caleb Graham 34 83% 3 12% Chris Burgess 58 78% 3 12% Lachie Weller 71 76% 2 8% Sam Flanders 45 67% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (3), Wil Powell 3 (2).

Adelaide Crows v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 33

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 63 87% 28 85% Rory Sloane 63 78% 26 79% Rory Laird 117 74% 25 76% Ben Keays 126 81% 24 73% Harry Schoenberg 42 74% 13 39% Paul Seedsman 137 84% 11 33% Riley Thilthorpe 43 77% 5 15%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Luke Brown 3 (3), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Chayce Jones 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 155 94% 32 97% Christian Petracca 116 93% 28 85% James Harmes 80 74% 22 67% Max Gawn 129 92% 21 64% Luke Jackson 68 64% 12 36% James Jordon 64 59% 8 24% Jake Melksham 43 54% 5 15% Kysaiah Pickett 64 81% 2 6% Alex Neal-Bullen 85 84% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 4 (4), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 30

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jordon Sweet 84 82% 25 83% Jack Macrae 153 84% 24 80% Marcus Bontempelli 138 83% 20 67% Bailey Smith 108 81% 19 63% Tom Liberatore 109 85% 18 60% Adam Treloar 37 35% 5 17% Lachie Hunter 102 84% 4 13% Josh Bruce 44 88% 3 10% Lewis Young 16 43% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 3 (3).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jack Steele 84 81% 27 90% Paddy Ryder 81 73% 22 73% Sebastian Ross 66 82% 17 57% Jack Bytel 44 58% 16 53% Brad Crouch 73 80% 14 47% Shaun McKernan 60 78% 8 27% Jack Sinclair 101 85% 5 17% Ryan Byrnes 107 82% 5 17% Hunter Clark 67 77% 4 13% Dan Butler 34 83% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 9 (9), Jack Sinclair 3 (3), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), James Frawley 2 (2), Bradley Hill 1 (1).

Fremantle v Sydney Swans

Centre bounces: 29

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Nat Fyfe 95 85% 26 90% Sean Darcy 99 87% 25 86% Caleb Serong 75 80% 23 79% Michael Walters 99 78% 21 72% David Mundy 83 78% 15 52% Rory Lobb 120 100% 4 14% Adam Cerra 89 74% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (1), Nathan Wilson 2 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 67 84% 25 86% Luke Parker 87 79% 23 79% Callum Mills 111 87% 22 76% James Rowbottom 78 71% 18 62% Josh P. Kennedy 105 77% 15 52% Oliver Florent 91 88% 7 24% Nick Blakey 32 71% 3 10% Chad Warner 57 72% 1 3% Hayden McLean 21 80% 1 3% Dylan Stephens 45 70% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 9 (7), Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Dane Rampe 1 (1).

GWS Giants v West Coast

Centre bounces: 28

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jacob Hopper 100 86% 22 79% Shane Mumford 66 68% 21 75% Josh Kelly 110 82% 21 75% Tim Taranto 112 78% 15 54% Callan Ward 103 78% 13 46% Tom Green 114 75% 13 46% Matt Flynn 75 69% 7 25%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (8), Lachie Ash 3 (3).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tim Kelly 73 85% 25 89% Dom Sheed 67 87% 24 86% Jack Redden 82 85% 22 79% Nic Naitanui 95 67% 21 75% Brendon Ah Chee 31 75% 9 32% Bailey J. Williams 52 51% 7 25% Andrew Gaff 85 86% 3 11% Jamie Cripps 60 92% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (8), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Josh Rotham 2 (2), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 20

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 142 85% 18 90% Jack Crisp 117 94% 17 85% Taylor Adams 101 71% 15 75% Tyler Brown 37 72% 13 65% Josh Daicos 86 77% 10 50% Jordan De Goey 40 94% 4 20% Darcy Cameron 52 85% 2 10% Steele Sidebottom 109 76% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (3), Darcy Moore 4 (2), Chris Mayne 3 (0).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Peter Ladhams 95 86% 18 90% Travis Boak 90 82% 16 80% Ollie Wines 105 78% 15 75% Willem Drew 79 69% 10 50% Dan Houston 45 68% 6 30% Sam Powell-Pepper 108 82% 5 25% Robbie Gray 96 86% 5 25% Charlie Dixon 56 100% 2 10% Connor Rozee 48 85% 2 10% Kane Farrell 81 80% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 3 (3), Trent McKenzie 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (0).

Essendon v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 35

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 144 85% 30 86% Andrew Phillips 74 83% 29 83% Zach Merrett 113 86% 27 77% Andrew McGrath 85 77% 24 69% Kyle Langford 102 79% 23 66% Peter Wright 105 76% 6 17% Archie Perkins 54 77% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Jayden Laverde 1 (0), Nick Hind 1 (1), Dyson Heppell 1 (0).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 63 81% 26 74% Ben Cunnington 115 83% 26 74% Todd Goldstein 73 91% 25 71% Tom Powell 45 78% 19 54% Tarryn Thomas 89 67% 18 51% Luke Davies-Uniacke 78 80% 16 46% Tom Campbell 67 83% 10 29%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (5), Aaron Hall 3 (3).

