IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 10 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Brisbane Lions v Richmond
Centre bounces: 29
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
115
|
80%
|
23
|
79%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
72
|
79%
|
22
|
76%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
84
|
70%
|
15
|
52%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
100
|
89%
|
15
|
52%
|
Deven Robertson
|
72
|
74%
|
14
|
48%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
97
|
79%
|
11
|
38%
|
Zac Bailey
|
72
|
77%
|
9
|
31%
|
Joe Daniher
|
82
|
97%
|
7
|
24%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (5), Grant Birchall 2 (2).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Dustin Martin
|
66
|
85%
|
22
|
76%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
80
|
77%
|
22
|
76%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
59
|
71%
|
20
|
69%
|
Liam Baker
|
73
|
88%
|
17
|
59%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
68
|
91%
|
11
|
38%
|
Jack Graham
|
59
|
81%
|
7
|
24%
|
David Astbury
|
55
|
80%
|
5
|
17%
|
Jack Ross
|
54
|
75%
|
5
|
17%
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
49
|
81%
|
4
|
14%
|
Jake Aarts
|
89
|
79%
|
2
|
7%
|
Jason Castagna
|
67
|
80%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Bachae Houli 4 (4), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (1).
Carlton v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 24
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ed Curnow
|
119
|
87%
|
22
|
92%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
107
|
85%
|
21
|
88%
|
Sam Walsh
|
104
|
85%
|
17
|
71%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
75
|
84%
|
16
|
67%
|
Will Setterfield
|
81
|
78%
|
12
|
50%
|
Tom De Koning
|
70
|
77%
|
8
|
33%
Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Zac Williams 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1), Liam Jones 1 (1).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
105
|
75%
|
18
|
75%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
133
|
83%
|
17
|
71%
|
James Worpel
|
86
|
77%
|
13
|
54%
|
James Cousins
|
81
|
86%
|
12
|
50%
|
Ned Reeves
|
66
|
82%
|
12
|
50%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
62
|
83%
|
12
|
50%
|
Chad Wingard
|
83
|
84%
|
10
|
42%
|
Luke Breust
|
73
|
73%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3).
Geelong Cats v Gold Coast Suns
Centre bounces: 25
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
57
|
77%
|
20
|
80%
|
Joel Selwood
|
134
|
77%
|
19
|
76%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
97
|
73%
|
17
|
68%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
113
|
69%
|
13
|
52%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
105
|
59%
|
12
|
48%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
129
|
84%
|
10
|
40%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
120
|
80%
|
6
|
24%
|
Sam Menegola
|
94
|
78%
|
2
|
8%
|
Isaac Smith
|
61
|
80%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
98
|
87%
|
21
|
84%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
119
|
81%
|
21
|
84%
|
David Swallow
|
78
|
74%
|
19
|
76%
|
Zac Smith
|
49
|
75%
|
19
|
76%
|
Noah Anderson
|
65
|
71%
|
11
|
44%
|
Caleb Graham
|
34
|
83%
|
3
|
12%
|
Chris Burgess
|
58
|
78%
|
3
|
12%
|
Lachie Weller
|
71
|
76%
|
2
|
8%
|
Sam Flanders
|
45
|
67%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (3), Wil Powell 3 (2).
Adelaide Crows v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 33
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
63
|
87%
|
28
|
85%
|
Rory Sloane
|
63
|
78%
|
26
|
79%
|
Rory Laird
|
117
|
74%
|
25
|
76%
|
Ben Keays
|
126
|
81%
|
24
|
73%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
42
|
74%
|
13
|
39%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
137
|
84%
|
11
|
33%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
43
|
77%
|
5
|
15%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Luke Brown 3 (3), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Chayce Jones 1 (1).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
155
|
94%
|
32
|
97%
|
Christian Petracca
|
116
|
93%
|
28
|
85%
|
James Harmes
|
80
|
74%
|
22
|
67%
|
Max Gawn
|
129
|
92%
|
21
|
64%
|
Luke Jackson
|
68
|
64%
|
12
|
36%
|
James Jordon
|
64
|
59%
|
8
|
24%
|
Jake Melksham
|
43
|
54%
|
5
|
15%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
64
|
81%
|
2
|
6%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
85
|
84%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 4 (4), Trent Rivers 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 30
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jordon Sweet
|
84
|
82%
|
25
|
83%
|
Jack Macrae
|
153
|
84%
|
24
|
80%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
138
|
83%
|
20
|
67%
|
Bailey Smith
|
108
|
81%
|
19
|
63%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
109
|
85%
|
18
|
60%
|
Adam Treloar
|
37
|
35%
|
5
|
17%
|
Lachie Hunter
|
102
|
84%
|
4
|
13%
|
Josh Bruce
|
44
|
88%
|
3
|
10%
|
Lewis Young
|
16
|
43%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 3 (3).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
84
|
81%
|
27
|
90%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
81
|
73%
|
22
|
73%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
66
|
82%
|
17
|
57%
|
Jack Bytel
|
44
|
58%
|
16
|
53%
|
Brad Crouch
|
73
|
80%
|
14
|
47%
|
Shaun McKernan
|
60
|
78%
|
8
|
27%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
101
|
85%
|
5
|
17%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
107
|
82%
|
5
|
17%
|
Hunter Clark
|
67
|
77%
|
4
|
13%
|
Dan Butler
|
34
|
83%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 9 (9), Jack Sinclair 3 (3), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), James Frawley 2 (2), Bradley Hill 1 (1).
Fremantle v Sydney Swans
Centre bounces: 29
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
95
|
85%
|
26
|
90%
|
Sean Darcy
|
99
|
87%
|
25
|
86%
|
Caleb Serong
|
75
|
80%
|
23
|
79%
|
Michael Walters
|
99
|
78%
|
21
|
72%
|
David Mundy
|
83
|
78%
|
15
|
52%
|
Rory Lobb
|
120
|
100%
|
4
|
14%
|
Adam Cerra
|
89
|
74%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (1), Nathan Wilson 2 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
67
|
84%
|
25
|
86%
|
Luke Parker
|
87
|
79%
|
23
|
79%
|
Callum Mills
|
111
|
87%
|
22
|
76%
|
James Rowbottom
|
78
|
71%
|
18
|
62%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
105
|
77%
|
15
|
52%
|
Oliver Florent
|
91
|
88%
|
7
|
24%
|
Nick Blakey
|
32
|
71%
|
3
|
10%
|
Chad Warner
|
57
|
72%
|
1
|
3%
|
Hayden McLean
|
21
|
80%
|
1
|
3%
|
Dylan Stephens
|
45
|
70%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 9 (7), Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Dane Rampe 1 (1).
GWS Giants v West Coast
Centre bounces: 28
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
100
|
86%
|
22
|
79%
|
Shane Mumford
|
66
|
68%
|
21
|
75%
|
Josh Kelly
|
110
|
82%
|
21
|
75%
|
Tim Taranto
|
112
|
78%
|
15
|
54%
|
Callan Ward
|
103
|
78%
|
13
|
46%
|
Tom Green
|
114
|
75%
|
13
|
46%
|
Matt Flynn
|
75
|
69%
|
7
|
25%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (8), Lachie Ash 3 (3).
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Kelly
|
73
|
85%
|
25
|
89%
|
Dom Sheed
|
67
|
87%
|
24
|
86%
|
Jack Redden
|
82
|
85%
|
22
|
79%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
95
|
67%
|
21
|
75%
|
Brendon Ah Chee
|
31
|
75%
|
9
|
32%
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
52
|
51%
|
7
|
25%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
85
|
86%
|
3
|
11%
|
Jamie Cripps
|
60
|
92%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (8), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Josh Rotham 2 (2), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).
Collingwood v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 20
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
142
|
85%
|
18
|
90%
|
Jack Crisp
|
117
|
94%
|
17
|
85%
|
Taylor Adams
|
101
|
71%
|
15
|
75%
|
Tyler Brown
|
37
|
72%
|
13
|
65%
|
Josh Daicos
|
86
|
77%
|
10
|
50%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
40
|
94%
|
4
|
20%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
52
|
85%
|
2
|
10%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
109
|
76%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (3), Darcy Moore 4 (2), Chris Mayne 3 (0).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
95
|
86%
|
18
|
90%
|
Travis Boak
|
90
|
82%
|
16
|
80%
|
Ollie Wines
|
105
|
78%
|
15
|
75%
|
Willem Drew
|
79
|
69%
|
10
|
50%
|
Dan Houston
|
45
|
68%
|
6
|
30%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
108
|
82%
|
5
|
25%
|
Robbie Gray
|
96
|
86%
|
5
|
25%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
56
|
100%
|
2
|
10%
|
Connor Rozee
|
48
|
85%
|
2
|
10%
|
Kane Farrell
|
81
|
80%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 3 (3), Trent McKenzie 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (0).
Essendon v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 35
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Darcy Parish
|
144
|
85%
|
30
|
86%
|
Andrew Phillips
|
74
|
83%
|
29
|
83%
|
Zach Merrett
|
113
|
86%
|
27
|
77%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
85
|
77%
|
24
|
69%
|
Kyle Langford
|
102
|
79%
|
23
|
66%
|
Peter Wright
|
105
|
76%
|
6
|
17%
|
Archie Perkins
|
54
|
77%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Jayden Laverde 1 (0), Nick Hind 1 (1), Dyson Heppell 1 (0).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
63
|
81%
|
26
|
74%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
115
|
83%
|
26
|
74%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
73
|
91%
|
25
|
71%
|
Tom Powell
|
45
|
78%
|
19
|
54%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
89
|
67%
|
18
|
51%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
78
|
80%
|
16
|
46%
|
Tom Campbell
|
67
|
83%
|
10
|
29%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (5), Aaron Hall 3 (3).
Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.