IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 10 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Brisbane Lions v Richmond

Centre bounces: 29

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jarryd Lyons

115

80%

23

79%

Oscar McInerney

72

79%

22

76%

Rhys Mathieson

84

70%

15

52%

Dayne Zorko

100

89%

15

52%

Deven Robertson

72

74%

14

48%

Hugh McCluggage

97

79%

11

38%

Zac Bailey

72

77%

9

31%

Joe Daniher

82

97%

7

24%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 5 (5), Grant Birchall 2 (2).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Dustin Martin

66

85%

22

76%

Toby Nankervis

80

77%

22

76%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

59

71%

20

69%

Liam Baker

73

88%

17

59%

Marlion Pickett

68

91%

11

38%

Jack Graham

59

81%

7

24%

David Astbury

55

80%

5

17%

Jack Ross

54

75%

5

17%

Nick Vlastuin

49

81%

4

14%

Jake Aarts

89

79%

2

7%

Jason Castagna

67

80%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Bachae Houli 4 (4), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (1).

Carlton v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 24

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Ed Curnow

119

87%

22

92%

Patrick Cripps

107

85%

21

88%

Sam Walsh

104

85%

17

71%

Marc Pittonet

75

84%

16

67%

Will Setterfield

81

78%

12

50%

Tom De Koning

70

77%

8

33%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Zac Williams 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1), Liam Jones 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jaeger O'Meara

105

75%

18

75%

Tom Mitchell

133

83%

17

71%

James Worpel

86

77%

13

54%

James Cousins

81

86%

12

50%

Ned Reeves

66

82%

12

50%

Ben McEvoy

62

83%

12

50%

Chad Wingard

83

84%

10

42%

Luke Breust

73

73%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3).

Geelong Cats v Gold Coast Suns

Centre bounces: 25

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Esava Ratugolea

57

77%

20

80%

Joel Selwood

134

77%

19

76%

Brandan Parfitt

97

73%

17

68%

Quinton Narkle

113

69%

13

52%

Cameron Guthrie

105

59%

12

48%

Mark Blicavs

129

84%

10

40%

Shaun Higgins

120

80%

6

24%

Sam Menegola

94

78%

2

8%

Isaac Smith

61

80%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

98

87%

21

84%

Hugh Greenwood

119

81%

21

84%

David Swallow

78

74%

19

76%

Zac Smith

49

75%

19

76%

Noah Anderson

65

71%

11

44%

Caleb Graham

34

83%

3

12%

Chris Burgess

58

78%

3

12%

Lachie Weller

71

76%

2

8%

Sam Flanders

45

67%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (3), Wil Powell 3 (2).

Adelaide Crows v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 33

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

63

87%

28

85%

Rory Sloane

63

78%

26

79%

Rory Laird

117

74%

25

76%

Ben Keays

126

81%

24

73%

Harry Schoenberg

42

74%

13

39%

Paul Seedsman

137

84%

11

33%

Riley Thilthorpe

43

77%

5

15%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Luke Brown 3 (3), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Chayce Jones 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

155

94%

32

97%

Christian Petracca

116

93%

28

85%

James Harmes

80

74%

22

67%

Max Gawn

129

92%

21

64%

Luke Jackson

68

64%

12

36%

James Jordon

64

59%

8

24%

Jake Melksham

43

54%

5

15%

Kysaiah Pickett

64

81%

2

6%

Alex Neal-Bullen

85

84%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 4 (4), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 30

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jordon Sweet

84

82%

25

83%

Jack Macrae

153

84%

24

80%

Marcus Bontempelli

138

83%

20

67%

Bailey Smith

108

81%

19

63%

Tom Liberatore

109

85%

18

60%

Adam Treloar

37

35%

5

17%

Lachie Hunter

102

84%

4

13%

Josh Bruce

44

88%

3

10%

Lewis Young

16

43%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 3 (3).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

84

81%

27

90%

Paddy Ryder

81

73%

22

73%

Sebastian Ross

66

82%

17

57%

Jack Bytel

44

58%

16

53%

Brad Crouch

73

80%

14

47%

Shaun McKernan

60

78%

8

27%

Jack Sinclair

101

85%

5

17%

Ryan Byrnes

107

82%

5

17%

Hunter Clark

67

77%

4

13%

Dan Butler

34

83%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 9 (9), Jack Sinclair 3 (3), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), James Frawley 2 (2), Bradley Hill 1 (1).

Fremantle v Sydney Swans

Centre bounces: 29

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Nat Fyfe

95

85%

26

90%

Sean Darcy

99

87%

25

86%

Caleb Serong

75

80%

23

79%

Michael Walters

99

78%

21

72%

David Mundy

83

78%

15

52%

Rory Lobb

120

100%

4

14%

Adam Cerra

89

74%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (1), Nathan Wilson 2 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

67

84%

25

86%

Luke Parker

87

79%

23

79%

Callum Mills

111

87%

22

76%

James Rowbottom

78

71%

18

62%

Josh P. Kennedy

105

77%

15

52%

Oliver Florent

91

88%

7

24%

Nick Blakey

32

71%

3

10%

Chad Warner

57

72%

1

3%

Hayden McLean

21

80%

1

3%

Dylan Stephens

45

70%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 9 (7), Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Dane Rampe 1 (1).

GWS Giants v West Coast

Centre bounces: 28

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

100

86%

22

79%

Shane Mumford

66

68%

21

75%

Josh Kelly

110

82%

21

75%

Tim Taranto

112

78%

15

54%

Callan Ward

103

78%

13

46%

Tom Green

114

75%

13

46%

Matt Flynn

75

69%

7

25%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (8), Lachie Ash 3 (3).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tim Kelly

73

85%

25

89%

Dom Sheed

67

87%

24

86%

Jack Redden

82

85%

22

79%

Nic Naitanui

95

67%

21

75%

Brendon Ah Chee

31

75%

9

32%

Bailey J. Williams

52

51%

7

25%

Andrew Gaff

85

86%

3

11%

Jamie Cripps

60

92%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (8), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Josh Rotham 2 (2), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 20

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

142

85%

18

90%

Jack Crisp

117

94%

17

85%

Taylor Adams

101

71%

15

75%

Tyler Brown

37

72%

13

65%

Josh Daicos

86

77%

10

50%

Jordan De Goey

40

94%

4

20%

Darcy Cameron

52

85%

2

10%

Steele Sidebottom

109

76%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (3), Darcy Moore 4 (2), Chris Mayne 3 (0).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Peter Ladhams

95

86%

18

90%

Travis Boak

90

82%

16

80%

Ollie Wines

105

78%

15

75%

Willem Drew

79

69%

10

50%

Dan Houston

45

68%

6

30%

Sam Powell-Pepper

108

82%

5

25%

Robbie Gray

96

86%

5

25%

Charlie Dixon

56

100%

2

10%

Connor Rozee

48

85%

2

10%

Kane Farrell

81

80%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 3 (3), Trent McKenzie 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (0).

Essendon v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 35

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

144

85%

30

86%

Andrew Phillips

74

83%

29

83%

Zach Merrett

113

86%

27

77%

Andrew McGrath

85

77%

24

69%

Kyle Langford

102

79%

23

66%

Peter Wright

105

76%

6

17%

Archie Perkins

54

77%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Jayden Laverde 1 (0), Nick Hind 1 (1), Dyson Heppell 1 (0).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

63

81%

26

74%

Ben Cunnington

115

83%

26

74%

Todd Goldstein

73

91%

25

71%

Tom Powell

45

78%

19

54%

Tarryn Thomas

89

67%

18

51%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

78

80%

16

46%

Tom Campbell

67

83%

10

29%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (5), Aaron Hall 3 (3).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.