Todd Goldstein looks on after the Kangaroos were defeated by the Magpies during round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 10 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.



Charges laid

Dom Sheed, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Misconduct against Bobby Hill, GWS GIANTS, during the fourth quarter of the Round 10 match between the GWS GIANTS and the West Coast Eagles, played at GIANTS Stadium on Sunday May 23, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Todd Goldstein, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Peter Wright, Essendon, during the fourth quarter of the Round 10 match between Essendon and North Melbourne, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday May 23, 2021.

Peter Wright of the Bombers comes from the ground under the blood rule during round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.