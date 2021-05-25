Western Bulldogs fans cheer their team after victory against Gold Coast in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TICKET sales for this weekend's AFL matches in Melbourne have been put on hold as the Victorian Government assesses the prospect of crowds amid the state's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Health authorities confirmed on Tuesday morning a fifth case of coronavirus linked to what has been described as the 'Whittlesea cluster' in Melbourne's north.

From 6pm on Tuesday night, the Greater Melbourne region will be subjected to new restrictions of no more than five visitors per household with public gatherings capped at 30. Face masks must also be worn indoors.

The announcement prompted the AFL and clubs to pause ticket sales for upcoming round 11 and 12 matches.

Friday night's blockbuster 1v2 clash at Marvel Stadium between the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne, and Saturday afternoon's game between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG are among the games affected.

Collingwood fans cheer their team in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino said a decision on crowds for this weekend wouldn't be made on Tuesday and that the government would need more time to make a call.

The AFL remains in constant contact with health authorities to determine the best outcomes.

After a trial on two games in round five, all Victorian matches from round six have required fans to submit details to assist the Victorian Government in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

More to come