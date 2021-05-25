The Western Bulldogs leave the field after their win over St Kilda in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' preparation for their top-of-the-table clash with Melbourne has been thrown a curveball after the club was placed into quarantine.

A staff member visited Highpoint Shopping Centre in the Victoria's western suburbs during a COVID-19 exposure period, which has seen players and coaches at the club receive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday morning.

They will be isolating until they return negative tests, which the AFL expects to come through in the coming hours.

The club confirmed that it had undertaken the tests as a “precautionary measure” in consultation with the AFL and state Government.

“The Bulldogs cooperated fully with the advice, in the best interests of public health and safety,” its statement said.

“It is expected that players and staff will be able to return to training on Wednesday, pending the negative test results being received overnight.

“The club moved quickly to adjust its training schedule for the remainder of the week, and it expects minimal disruption to its preparations for Friday night’s match against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.”

The COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne has left uncertainty about crowds at this weekend's games, with the League continuing to monitor the situation in line with Government regulations.

The first-placed Dogs are due to face second-placed Demons on Friday night at Marvel Stadium in a clash that would likely have attracted one of the biggest crowds of the season at the Docklands venue this year.