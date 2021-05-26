IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another dramatic day in football.
In this episode ...
- It's a COVID-19 Groundhog Day ... in the back of their minds the players are thinking, 'What if we don't come back?'
- The other key Dog who's putting together an extraordinary career
- Dogs tracking like THIS modern-day powerhouse
- 'Knock me down with a feather ' ... Willie Rioli is back
- Why it's on a knife's edge at Richmond
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:29 – COVID update: The state of play
2:05 – Potential return to hubs?
7:06 – Western Bulldogs 'parallels' to Hawthorn dynasty
9:55 – The Bulldogs building something pretty special
11:06 – Potential 'finals wildcard' to return to West Coast
12:54 – Yet another Tiger star out injured