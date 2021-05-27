Toby Nankervis and Reilly O'Brien during the round 18 clash between Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval on September 19, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

CROWDS will be locked out of games in Victoria this weekend as the state prepares to enter a seven-day lockdown from Thursday night.

And Richmond's clash with Adelaide, originally scheduled for Sunday at the MCG, is set to be moved with Tigers officials bracing for the game to be played in Sydney.

It is largely due to the inability of the Crows to fly in and out of Melbourne given South Australia's hardline stance on the Victorian border.

Victorian health officials confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday morning, taking the total number linked to the cluster in Melbourne's north to 26.

Acting Victorian premier James Merlino then announced a seven-day lockdown for the entire state to begin from 11.59pm AEST Thursday evening.

Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn is set to be moved from Darwin with contingencies being worked through to find an alternative venue. The Hawks had been planning to fly to the NT on Thursday morning before their flight was cancelled.

It comes as Port Adelaide players received the tick of approval to return to training on Thursday morning after returning negative COVID-19 tests. The Power players had returned home to South Australia on Sunday night following their win against Collingwood on a flight alongside fans who had been situated in the bays of the MCG that were classified as a COVID-19 hotspot.

