ESSENDON is making a mad dash out of Victoria under AFL and Western Australia Government orders.

The Bombers were told on Tuesday night at 8pm AEST that they needed to leave Victoria due to the state's latest COVID-19 scare.

All match-day staff and players will leave for Perth this morning (Wednesday).

>> COVID WARNING Thousands at Pies-Port clash told to get test

>> COVID SCARE Dogs told to isolate

>> READ THE AFL STATEMENT ON MCG CONTACT TRACING

They will be tested upon arrival and isolate until they receive negative results ahead of Saturday's clash with West Coast.

After having COVID tests this morning, Carlton players and match-day staff will fly to Sydney this afternoon for their clash with the Swans on Sunday. They will also isolate until they return a negative test.

Hawthorn will also travel to Darwin a day earlier than scheduled. The Hawks had planned to fly out on Friday morning, but they will now leave on Thursday ahead of their Saturday night clash against Gold Coast at TIO Stadium.

All matches involving travelling Victorian teams will be played as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have been cleared to return to Whitten Oval after all players and staff tested negative to COVID-19. They were forced into isolation on Tuesday and tested after a staff member visited an exposure site Highpoint Shopping Centre but the club has resumed training on Wednesday.