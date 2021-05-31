Michael Knoll (left) and Callum Sinclair battle it out at training in June, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast is working through last-minute plans for Wednesday's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft after ruck target Michael Knoll failed a recent medical screening.

AFL.com.au understands a scan on Knoll's knee revealed damage relating to a PCL injury he sustained while he was listed by Sydney from 2019-2020.

The Suns had been circling the now-Norwood ruckman for several weeks as cover for a decimated ruck department that has lost Jarrod Witts and youngster Matt Conroy to ACL injuries this season.

However, despite reports over the weekend that the Suns would select Knoll, it is now expected they will look elsewhere.

Knoll, 27, had been aiming to be selected by the Suns in what would've made him the first two-time mid-season draftee after he was taken by the Swans in the 2019 intake. He has impressed in the opening rounds of the SANFL season and won selection in the state game win over the WAFL.

Former Essendon-listed ruckman Fraser Thurlow has emerged as a potential option for the Suns after a strong start to the VFL season for Southport.

Thurlow, 28, leads the VFL in hitouts and kicked four goals against North Melbourne earlier this year. The 200cm tall, who is completing a PhD in sports science, presents as a readymade option for the Suns.

The Suns have interest in Oakleigh Chargers and Collingwood VFL-listed 19-year-old Ned Moyle, however he could be off the board by their selection at No.5 with Hawthorn (No.2) also bullish on his potential.

Carlton's 210cm VFL-listed ruckman Alex Mirkov is another player the Suns could consider, while former Geelong and Port Adelaide forward/ruck Wylie Buzza is on their radar.

The Suns will take two selections to Wednesday's draft, with Sturt high-flyer Ash Johnson also among their list of targets. The Suns, however, could be jostling with Collingwood for Johnson, while the Pies also have interest in 19-year-old Tasmanian, turned Norwood key forward Jackson Callow.