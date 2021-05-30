Ned Moyle (R) up against Max Heath in the NAB League clash between Oakleigh and Sandringham on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM third-grade school football to the cusp of an AFL list spot, ruck prospect Ned Moyle has come from the clouds ahead of this week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The 19-year-old has this year played for the Oakleigh Chargers, the AFL Academy and Collingwood's VFL side, just two years after playing in Xavier College's third XVIII.

It's understood the 205cm Moyle has had close to a dozen medicals and a stack of club interviews in the last month as recruiters jump to learn more about the long-term ruck option.

With Sandringham Dragons' Jacob Edwards to land at North Melbourne at No.1 – Moyle is seen as the next best young ruckman in a draft where clubs are searching for talls.

Recruiters believe his endurance and ruck craft have improved out of sight this season

It has him all but certain to be selected this week, with Hawthorn strongly considering him at pick No.2, with the Pies and Gold Coast also interested.

Moyle bounced between Xavier's second and third-grade sides as a Year 11 in 2019 before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.

He has since exploded onto the radar of clubs with strong early form for the Chargers before a game for the AFL Academy and three impressive outings against seasoned talls.

Moyle took on Gold Coast's Zac Smith, before facing Coburg's former Sydney-listed ruckman Kyle Galloway and Swans trio Sam Naismith, Joel Amartey and Callum Sinclair.

He then returned to star in Oakleigh's loss to Murray Bushrangers last week, collecting 19 disposals and 23 hitouts in front of a host of recruiters.

Ned Moyle in action during the NAB League Boys match between the Eastern Ranges and Oakleigh Chargers at Preston City Oval on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MOYLE'S GAMES THIS SEASON

April 5 – Chargers v Sandringham Dragons – 31 hitouts, 10 disposals

April 10 – Chargers v Eastern Ranges – 34 hitouts, six disposals

April 18 –Chargers v Western Jets – 18 hitouts, 11 disposals

April 24 – AFL Academy v Geelong VFL – 13 hitouts, 11 disposals

April 30 – Collingwood VFL v Gold Coast – 11 hitouts, nine disposals

May 8 – Collingwood VFL v Coburg – 19 hitouts, 17 disposals

May 15 – Collingwood VFL v Sydney – 23 hitouts, eight disposals

May 22 – Chargers v Murray Bushrangers – 23 hitouts, 19 disposals