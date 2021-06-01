Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WE'RE at the halfway point of the season – so it is time to reassess our crystal ball for 2021.

Tune in to this week's AFL Exchange as the team revise their Brownlow Medal, premiership and surprise All-Australian tips as clubs reach the byes phase of the fixture.

Plus there's plenty more on Melbourne and Brisbane's blockbuster, Adelaide's rising hopes, the latest NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft whispers and plenty of trade talk.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round 11 – and some of the not so big.

In this episode...

2:00 – Who wins this week's blockbuster – Melbourne or Brisbane?

6:30 – The mid-season stocktake: the guys reveal their Brownlow Medal, premiership and surprise All Australian tips?

10:30 – Who would be leading the NAB AFL Rising Star award right now? The team put forward the best contenders.

16:25 – When will Adelaide be a genuine finals threat again?

21:10 – All the latest whispers and news ahead of the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

25:30 – Cal puts forward an idea to change the trade period in Things That Should Happen.

30:20 – Is this the 'unheralded Super Draft?' We re-rank the 2014 NAB AFL Draft?

33:45 – What song will Luke Beveridge play the Bulldogs this week on his guitar?

37:30 – Hang On A Second

39:00 – We look at the best players to have NEVER been named an All Australian.