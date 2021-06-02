THE 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and has been run and done with 22 players finding new homes.

Here is who your club picked up on the big night.

1. NORTH MELBOURNE - JACOB EDWARDS



Ruckman/Forward

202cm/83kg

22/11/02

Sandringham Dragons

The expected No.1 choice has pieced together a very impressive first half of the season, jumping into contention with exciting showings in Sandringham’s intra-club matches before taking that form into the NAB League season. An athletic tall forward/ruckman who uses the ball well, can mark strongly, is agile at ground level and has good goal sense, Edwards is still finishing year 12 but is viewed as a long-term investment and the standout prospect in the mid-year pool.

2. HAWTHORN - JAI NEWCOMBE



Midfielder

186cm/85kg

8/2/01

Box Hill Hawks VFL

A hard-at-it midfielder who has been impressing in the VFL with Box Hill, where he has averaged 23 disposals and seven tackles so far this season. Newcombe has been a big talking point in the lead-up to the draft after being the only player to nominate extra financial terms when lodging his application for the mid-season draft.

3. COLLINGWOOD - ASH JOHNSON



Forward

193cm/85kg

6/10/97

Sturt

The latest Halls Creek product on an AFL list. The spring-heeled forward has grabbed the attention with 13 goals from six games, including four against Adelaide's reserves in round five. Johnson has followed a similar path to the SANFL as half-brother and housemate Shane McAdam after starring for local side Scotch Old Collegians across 2018-2019. Is also a cousin of Carlton's Sam Petrevski-Seton and Gold Coast's Jy Farrar.

Sturt's Ash Johnson flies high for a mark against Glenelg in the SANFL in May, 2021. Picture: Cory Sutton/SANFL

4. ADELAIDE - PATRICK PARNELL



Small defender

176cm/67kg

4/3/02

Murray Bushrangers

The running defender put himself on the radar of clubs with a strong start to the NAB League season with the Bushrangers. There's not much of Parnell but he uses the ball well out of defence and can be relied upon to set up some play creatively. He collected 30 disposals and seven rebound-50s in Murray's recent win over Oakleigh, with many recruiters in attendance.

Harrison White of Vic Metro is tackled by Patrick Parnell of Vic Country during the Colgate Young Guns match between Vic Country and Vic Metro. Picture: AFL Photos

5. GOLD COAST - NED MOYLE



Ruckman

204cm/100kg

15/2/02

Oakleigh Chargers

Moyle has had a terrific season, including being close to best afield in the NAB League a fortnight ago with 19 disposals, 23 hit-outs and eight clearances for the Oakleigh Chargers. The giant ruckman can move around the ground and follow up when the ball is up for grabs and has impressed in the VFL as well in matches with Collingwood's state league side.

6. CARLTON - ALEX MIRKOV



Ruckman

210cm/104kg

17/11/99

Carlton VFL/Old Ivanhoe

The ex-volleyballer shot onto the radar of clubs after being added to Blues' VFL list this season. The 21-year-old even received special exemption to nominate for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft having not met the criteria after failing to register for the NAB AFL Draft last year. He is viewed as an incredibly raw prospect with plenty of upside. Has played two VFL games this season and registered 36 hitouts against Brisbane in round two.

Alex Mirkov contests in the ruck during the VFL clash against Brisbane in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

7. ST KILDA - MAX HEATH



Ruckman

204cm/94kg

24/10/02

Sandringham Dragons

Overlooked in last year's draft after not playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Heath has been watched by clubs to track his development. The ruck prospect can also float forward and hit the scoreboard and provide a marking option closer to goal.

Max Heath of the Sandringham Dragons poses during the NAB League Testing Day. Picture: AFL Photos

8. GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY - JAMES PEATLING

Forward

182cm/80kg

21/8/00

GWS Giants VFL

Returned to the Giants' Academy as a 19-year-old last season, where he impressed with his searing speed and ability to turn quickly out of trouble. Has demonstrated good attributes to become a pressure forward at the next level, while he is also quite creative when he pushes into the midfield. Has played for the Giants' VFL side this year.

9. ESSENDON - SAM DURHAM



Midfielder

185cm/75kg

9/7/01

Richmond VFL

There were plenty of clubs considering Durham, who was first eligible for the draft in 2019. He has taken his game up a few notches this season playing for Richmond's VFL side, including a 23-disposal effort in round one against Sandringham. He is a versatile size and shape as a midfielder.

10. RICHMOND - MATTHEW PARKER

Forward/Midfielder

187cm/79kg

25/1/96

South Fremantle WAFL

Played 19 games for St Kilda across two seasons, including a standout maiden campaign with the club in 2019. Has since returned to the WAFL, where he's impressed with South Fremantle. Has averaged more than 20 disposals per game this year, while his last outing – against West Coast – featured four goals from 26 touches. Earns his second chance on an AFL list after being delisted at the end of last year.

11. WEST COAST - WILL COLLINS

Defender

185cm/78kg

24/5/02

Swan Districts WAFL

Trained with the Eagles in pre-season but returned to WAFL level with Swan Districts after failing to earn his chance as a supplemental selection period pick. He has a precise left-foot kick, while he has also improved his intercept ability. He's averaging 11 marks per game across senior and reserves level this season.

12. SYDNEY - LACHLAN MCANDREW

Ruckman

208cm/93kg

26/5/00

Sydney VFL

An ex-rugby union player who passed through the club's Academy, McAndrew has played two games for the Swans' VFL side so far this season. He remains a raw prospect but won 26 hitouts in a round two clash against Gold Coast earlier this year.

Lachlan McAndrew at the NSW Draft Combine in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

13. PORT ADELAIDE - JED MCENTEE

Forward

176cm/76kg

15/2/01

Sturt SANFL

A pressure forward who grew up supporting the Crows. He has run through the midfield at stages this year for Sturt, averaging a tick over 19 disposals, but importantly has senior experience under his belt. He won 24 touches in his last SANFL outing in a defeat to North Adelaide.

14. BRISBANE - KALIN LANE

Ruckman

204cm/95kg

5/12/01

Claremont WAFL

A strong-bodied ruck who has spent most of the year playing at reserves level for Claremont. He's averaging 14 disposals and 29 hitouts per match, with his follow-up work a particularly promising aspect of his game. He won a senior appearance against Perth earlier this year, finishing with 11 touches and 26 hitouts.

Kalin Lane tries to break a tackle in the WA Draft All Stars game in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

15. MELBOURNE - KYE DECLASE

Defender/Midfielder

195cm/85kg

15/10/96

Werribee VFL

Can play in a range of roles, but perhaps won the most plaudits as a running defender while with VFL side Werribee. There, he played under 2004 Port Adelaide premiership coach Mark Williams, who now holds a coaching role with Melbourne. Trained with the Demons throughout pre-season in the hopes of winning a supplemental selection period spot.

16. NORTH MELBOURNE - CHARLIE HAM

Midfielder

180cm/74kg

11/11/02

Geelong Falcons

A player who many clubs considered in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, Ham has returned to Geelong Falcons this year where he has impressed as a small midfielder. He is a clean ball user and smart in traffic, while his skills in possession has led many recruiters to believe he could be used across half-back at the next level.

17. HAWTHORN - JACKSON CALLOW



Key forward

195cm/96kg

11/6/02

Norwood

The 18-year-old has bolted into contention with a blistering start to the SANFL season, leading the competition in contested marks. The North Launceston product was overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft and moved to Norwood to further his chances. His most recent game against the Crows' reserves side netted 3.7 from seven contested marks and 24 disposals. Callow trained with Hawthorn in the pre-season before the Hawks chose to select Lachie Bramble with their last list spot.

18. COLLINGWOOD - AIDEN BEGG



Ruckman

197cm/87kg

8/10/02

Eastern Ranges

Begg recently suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, which will be looked at by clubs considering him, but the versatile tall thrust his name into the mid-season mix earlier this year. Begg has played as a ruckman at under-19 level but can also hold down a key forward or back role.

19. CARLTON - JORDAN BOYD

Forward

182cm/81kg

22/9/98

Footscray VFL

A versatile prospect that has played at both ends of the field in the VFL this year, Boyd has impressed mainly as a forward with Footscray where he kicked three goals on debut against Richmond. He's averaging 16 disposals this year, while he has fantastic goal sense when he pushes into attack.

20. ST KILDA - COOPER SHARMAN

Forward

194cm/78kg

25/7/00

Woodville-West Torrens SANFL

Was touted as a potential pick ahead of the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, but has moved to the SANFL where he has impressed as a tall forward. Has kicked 15 goals from six games at reserves level for Woodville-West Torrens this year, while he won 14 touches and took nine marks at senior level against Norwood in round eight.

21. WEST COAST - CONNOR WEST

Midfielder

183cm/80kg

7/5/99

West Perth WAFL

A tough and prolific midfielder who has plenty of senior WAFL experience under his belt. The son of former 13-game West Coast player Robbie West, he has averaged 27 disposals and six tackles per game for West Perth this year. He won 20 touches in an impressive showing in a state match against a SANFL representative side last month.

22. MELBOURNE - DANIEL TURNER

Defender

191cm/79kg

28/1/02

Murray Bushrangers

An intercept defender who has come from the clouds at NAB League level this season. He's a nice size and is good above his head. Hass averaged 17 disposals and eight marks per game so far this year, emphasising his rapid improvement.