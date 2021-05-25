Jai Newcombe celebrates Box Hill's R5 win over North Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on May 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

INTRIGUE has grown around NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft prospect Jai Newcombe after he nominated to be taken under 'other terms'.

Players nominating for the mid-season intake are able to list themselves for six-month or 18-month terms or both. Or they can nominate to be taken by an AFL club only under 'other terms' accepted by the club.

Recruiters were scrambling for extra information on Tuesday after the AFL wrote to clubs saying that Newcombe, who has enjoyed a strong VFL season with the Box Hill Hawks, was one of two players to nominate under 'other terms'.

It is understood Tom Downie, the former Greater Western Sydney ruckman and now Williamstown VFL prospect who was the other played listed, is having his form changed after an error and will nominate under standard terms.

The AFL informed the clubs that those considering the players who wanted to know their nominated terms must contact the League for further details.

Newcombe has been playing under Hawks assistant coach Sam Mitchell at Box Hill, where the 20-year-old has become a ball-winner through the midfield. He has averaged 23 disposals and seven tackles so far this season.

Jai Newcombe in action for Box Hill Hawks in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Newcombe had appeared on the first list of nominees on May 14 and the second on May 19 under either a six or 18-month term, but those had changed by the third iteration of the list.

The League released a list of nearly 600 prospects to clubs on Tuesday morning ahead of the 5pm cut-off, with a full list of eligible prospects to be circulated on Wednesday.

Clubs are also expected to indicate to the AFL by Wednesday how many list spots they will have vacant by next week's mid-season draft, which will give a hint to how many selections will be used on the night.

Who goes No.1? All your mid-season draft questions answered Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge explain how the upcoming mid-season draft will work

Former Adelaide and Richmond small forward Tyson Stengle, who has attracted interest from Collingwood, nominated for the mid-season draft on Monday, as did likely No.1 pick Jacob Edwards and fellow ruckman Ned Moyle.

Ex-Crows midfielder Riley Knight had not yet nominated by Tuesday morning, and neither had former Blues defender Kade Simpson, who had hinted at a mid-year comeback.

