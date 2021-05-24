THE NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is back in 2021 and the only place to catch it is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

After being cancelled last year due to the shortened COVID-19 hit season, the mid-year draft has returned and will be staged as a virtual event on Wednesday, June 2.

After the success of NAB AFL Draft Night Live over the past two years, AFL.com.au will be the broadcaster for this year's mid-season draft as clubs search the country to find the next Marlion Pickett.

Richmond's Marlion Pickett celebrates the 2019 premiership victory in his first AFL game. Picture: AFL Photos

With hosts Callum Twomey, Nat Edwards, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge leading the coverage, watch the night unfold as clubs make their selections.

Partnered by NAB, the coverage will feature every draft pick as well as all the analysis and key interviews with draftees and club officials.

The NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft broadcast will run from 6.30pm-8pm AEST on Wednesday, June 2.