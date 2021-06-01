WEST Coast has joined the growing list of clubs to open up last-minute list spots ahead of Wednesday’s NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with the Eagles now potentially using two selections.

The Eagles on Tuesday placed Daniel Venables (concussion) and Jarrod Cameron (ankle) on their inactive list, meaning they can make up to two picks at the mid-season draft.

Carlton, too, has officially opened its third spot after placing Sam Philp (groin) on the inactive list.

The Eagles and Blues followed Hawthorn, Brisbane and Essendon who all made list openings in the past 24 hours. The Hawks have moved James Sicily to the 'inactive' list to give them two selections after Jon Patton's early retirement in April gave them an initial spot.

It came after Essendon moved Michael Hurley to the same list on Monday to give them a second pick, while Brisbane followed suit with Cameron Rayner for a solitary selection.

Clubs have until 5pm AEST on Tuesday to move players to the inactive list to give them extra selections, however Geelong has joined in Fremantle in opting not to take part.

Despite coach Alastair Clarkson saying Hawthorn would only take one pick when speaking after the loss to Gold Coast on Saturday night, the Hawks moved Sicily to the inactive list on Tuesday morning.

Intrigue centres around their selections after being heavily linked to emerging 19-year-old ruckman Ned Moyle at pick No.2.

MID-SEASON DRAFT The top 27 contenders

Rivals believe the Hawks are also lining up taking 20-year-old Jai Newcombe with their second pick after the Box Hill midfielder was the only in the 600-plus pool of prospects to nominate specific contract terms.

Hurley's season is almost certainly over after his move to the inactive list. The veteran defender was struck down over summer with a serious hip infection and was reduced to crutches watching teammates in the early parts of the season.

He has since returned to the club and has been progressing well on light duties, albeit with an indefinite timeline around his return.

Michael Hurley at Essendon training in early May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The move to the inactive list has been praised as yet another example of Hurley's selflessness at the Bombers.

By making Hurley inactive, it all but concedes the Bombers have put a line through his season. However, should the 30-year-old make a rapid recovery, he would be able to be lifted to the 'active' list if another player suffered a long-term injury.

Hurley holds a contract for 2022.

The Bombers have shown interest in a pair of forwards overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft – Norwood's Jackson Callow and Murray Bushranger Cameron McLeod. They will also consider Bombers VFL-listed half-back Angus Baker after he trained with the AFL squad over summer.

Richmond last week opened up a spot by moving Ivan Soldo (ACL) to the inactive list and have former St Kilda and Collingwood midfielder Nathan Freeman on their radar.

North Melbourne holds the first selection in the reverse ladder format after round 11.

Club selections as at Tuesday 4pm AEST

Adelaide: 1 selection

Brisbane: 1 selection

Carlton: 3 selections

Collingwood: 2 selections

Essendon: 2 selections

Fremantle: 0 selections

Geelong: 0 selections

Gold Coast: 2 selections

GWS: 1 selection

Hawthorn: 2 selections

Melbourne: 2 selections

North Melbourne: 2 selections

Port Adelaide: 1 selection

Richmond: 1 selection

St Kilda: 1 selection

Sydney: 1 selection

West Coast: 2 selections

Western Bulldogs: 0 selections