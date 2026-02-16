After Brad Johnson's wife Donna spent 17 years supporting his footy career, the Bulldogs champ relished the chance to back her big idea

Brad and Donna Johnson and (inset) the Johnsons with Lions players modelling the Zena Sport vest. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRAD Johnson is all smiles as he speaks with trademark energy and enthusiasm about Zena Sport, the sports clothing business he co-founded with his wife, Donna, in 2017.

There is no hint of the challenges the Western Bulldogs great and his family faced last year after he noticed a lump protruding from his back.

Johnson had to overcome a serious health scare after he was diagnosed with liposarcoma, a rare cancer that typically begins with few symptoms before swelling and pain raise the alarm.

The Bulldogs' games record holder completed almost six weeks of radiation treatment before a lump "the size of a small footy" was removed in surgery, he revealed on The Howie Games podcast in December.

A renewed perspective has sharpened Johnson's focus on Zena Sport.

What started out as a family business had already given the 49-year-old a new lease on life as he built on the AFL commentary and coaching work he has done since ending a decorated playing career in 2010.

"We work every day on Zena, so that's sort of our life. But we honestly work, as I did with footy, with a smile on our face every day," Johnson told AFL Connect.

"This was all Donna to start with. She supported me big time throughout my footy career, for 17-odd years. This is her turn. I said, 'I'll sit in the background and support you as much as possible'.

"Then once we started, we couldn't stop. It brought out the competitive juices again. We want to be the best and we'll work as hard as we possibly can to achieve that. It's game on!"

Brad and Donna Johnson at the Australian Football Hall of Fame function in June 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Zena Sport and its protective vests have been a game changer for the AFLW, football at a grassroots level, and other women's sport as much as the Johnsons.

The one-vest-fits-most garment protects the chest, breast and rib area and is now a market leader for women playing contact sports.

Johnson had worn "plastic guards that would restrict you, dig into you and then sweat until it would rub and burn" during his 364-game career with the Bulldogs. But he had little experience in business, let alone a clothing startup.

"We love our sport, that's what got us involved to start with. But we've had to learn a lot along the way. At one point, it felt like we were doing a business degree without going to uni," Johnson said.

"We've never pretended to know something that we don't, we're always asking questions. We're just lucky we've had a great network around us that have been able to help guide us and shape us. The AFL network is brilliant."

Brad Johnson, Jade Ellenger, Rheanne Lugg and Donna Johnson at Brisbane training in January 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The Johnsons involved the AFL during the earliest days of exploring the concept, while a startup mentor helped guide the business side, and they began talking with designers and manufacturers.

AFLW players were asked for their input on the design and finer details, then trialled and tested initial versions of the garment.

Inaugural Fremantle player Ebony Antonio was what Johnson called "the first Zena warrior", as three years of research and development went into the vests before they were ready to go to market.

Ebony Antonio (centre) is tackled during the 2022 NAB AFLW qualifying final between Fremantle and North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

"We wanted to make sure the product was going to be well-received by the footy community to start with, because that is our love and our passion. But we faced hurdles from the outset," Johnson said.

"We did this big launch – it was 'here we go'. And then COVID hits, the world shuts down, and sport goes with that. We spent the next 12 months setting up the business better and trying to give Zena an edge that will lead it into the next three to five years."

More than 100 AFLW players have since worn the vests in training and on match days, as well as athletes in soccer, basketball, rugby, softball, lacrosse and martial arts at elite and local levels.

Jade Ellenger and Brad Johnson at Brisbane training in January 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Zena Sport now offers a youth top suitable for girls aged 7-13, as well as the original adult version of the chest protector vest.

With CEO Nadia Lotter driving the business and Brad handling logistics, Donna has turned her focus back to product development with some fresh ideas in mind.

The Johnsons launched Zena Sport with next to no business experience behind them, but after almost a decade spent bringing it to life, their eyes are open to both the joys and challenges that come with it.

"You're always encountering something within business. Once you accept that then you know when it's time to bring the serious side, but you can really enjoy yourself and have some fun in business as well," Johnson said.

"Even in the tough times, we pop out the other side of it and we're back on track with a big smile again."

Find out more about Zena Sport at zenasport.com.au.

SIX POINTERS

Biggest achievement: When our first Zena vest arrived on our doorstep.

Biggest break in business: Our first lot of team orders really motivated us in the early days. We went from individual to team, and quickly saw the benefits of multiple orders arriving at once.

Biggest lesson in business: We continue to learn about the online marketing space. It's changing all the time, so you're always learning and trying to adapt.

Business superpower: Being able to make the right hire. Nadia (Lotter) has changed and shaped Zena in such a positive way, and taught us so much since she joined.

Most admired leader: I just admire what Donna has created here. This is on her, she had the idea, she had the vision, and she has worked extremely hard to bring it to life.

Best advice: Know when to be serious, which is the commitment and the disciplines of being organised. But, just like when we played footy, know when to have fun too.

AFL Connect is the AFL's business-to-business membership and networking platform, allowing members to to connect and engage with the 1000-plus businesses within the AFL ecosystem and generate tangible business outcomes. To learn more, go to connect.afl.