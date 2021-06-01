>> Watch all the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft picks LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 6.30pm AEST on Wednesday, June 2

COLLINGWOOD'S choice at pick No.3 looks set to shape Wednesday's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with the Pies weighing up several key options for the selection.

With North Melbourne set to take Sandringham tall Jacob Edwards at No.1, Oakleigh ruckman Ned Moyle is in the box seat to head to Hawthorn with the next selection.

The Hawks interviewed Moyle again on Monday and clubs believe they are poised to grab the 205cm ruckman, unless they change tack and go with Box Hill midfielder Jai Newcombe with their first selection in the belief that Adelaide or Sydney could snap him up before the Hawks' second pick.

Moyle has played for the Magpies' VFL side, but they have been considering Sturt speedster Ash Johnson and Norwood key forward Jackson Callow. The Pies also have an interest Eastern Ranges versatile tall Aiden Begg, although he could be more of a shot with their second pick. He will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Collingwood has investigated the option to grab former Crows and Tigers forward Tyson Stengle, although clubs believe his best chance to get back onto an AFL list could be as a delisted free agent at the end of the season.

Adelaide has been linked to running defender Patrick Parnell, while it could look to bring in Tasmanian Oliver Davis, who has relocated to play with the Crows' SANFL team in recent weeks.

Gold Coast has two selections and has looked closely at Callow and Johnson as well, and could use its second pick to fill its ruck stocks via Fraser Thurlow or Wylie Buzza. The Suns have also interviewed ruckman Alex Mirkov, who Carlton hopes gets through to their pick No.6.

Mirkov has rocketed into contention with a number of clubs interviewing the former ruckman, including West Coast and Sydney, although the Blues remain in the box seat to take him. They also met with Buzza on Monday and he looks a forward/ruck option for the Blues if the Suns swoop on Mirkov. Ruckman Max Heath is a shot for St Kilda's pick No.7.

Alex Mirkov in action for Carlton's VFL side in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon will have access to two selections and a number of players have been linked to them, including runner Angus Baker, who is playing with their VFL side and met with the club last week, as well as small forward Corey Preston, who has also received interest from Carlton. The Bombers are among the clubs to have spoken to Callow late in proceedings, as well as North Melbourne.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Tuesday, Richmond is considering handing former Saint and Magpie Nathan Freeman an AFL lifeline, with Tigers VFL player Sam Durham also in the club's mix for its mid-season spot.

The Eagles opened up two selections on Tuesday ahead of the mid-season intake, with defender Will Collins, who trained with the club in the pre-season supplemental period, among the possible candidates.

Melbourne has an eye on Werribee VFL defender Kye Declase, who trained with the Dees over summer, and has also shown some interest in marking defender Daniel Turner.

Brisbane on Monday opened up a position on its list with Cam Rayner to miss the season with his knee injury, with small forward Eamon Wilkinson a chance for the Lions' pick. However, Wilkinson's hopes did suffer a hit after a recent fractured leg that will see him sidelined for a couple more weeks.