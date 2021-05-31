CLUBS are still working through their NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft plans ahead of Wednesday night's intake, with ruckmen set to dominate proceedings.

But there has been late interest in former AFL pair Nathan Freeman and Riley Knight, who have both nominated for the draft.

Ruck/forward Jacob Edwards is set to land as the No.1 pick to North Melbourne, while Ned Moyle has also attracted interest from Hawthorn, Collingwood and Gold Coast as a likely early pick. Clubs believe he is in the Hawks' sights with the No.2 pick.

As reported by AFL.com.au, former Swans ruckman Michael Knoll will not head to Gold Coast with injury concerns on his knee, but they could look at mature-ager Alex Mirkov, who has been playing with Carlton's VFL side and is in the Blues' picture for their first pick.

The Blues have also done their work on Murray Bushrangers’ marking forward Cam McLeod, as well as former Geelong and Port Adelaide big man Wylie Buzza, who has come into focus for the Blues as an option.

Riley Knight in action against Port Adelaide in round eight, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda, which holds the seventh pick overall, could choose Sandringham Dragons tall Max Heath, who was overlooked at last year's NAB AFL Draft.

The Saints have also shown some interest in former Crow Riley Knight, who was delisted at the end of last year after 55 games with the club but has been in strong form at SANFL level.

There have been no guarantees given for Knight, who nominated under an 18-month term just before last Tuesday's deadline.

Freeman, meanwhile, has been looked at by clubs including Richmond after his brilliant start to the season which has seen the ex-Magpie and Saint average 41 disposals in the first five rounds of the VFL season for Frankston and show his breakaway pace has returned.

Jacob Edwards (left) of the Dragons in action against the Northern Knights in the NAB League. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers have a pick – currently at No.11 if Fremantle opens up a spot on their list to take part in the mid-season draft – after downgrading injured ruckman Ivan Soldo to the long-term injury list.

They have also been linked to 190cm utility Sam Durham, who has been playing in the Tigers' VFL side.

Clubs believe Hawthorn will open up another mid-season selection to secure Jai Newcombe, who shocked recruiters by nominating a three-year deal as the only player to put forward 'other terms' when lodging their mid-season paperwork.

But there is other interest in the Box Hill Hawks midfielder, with Adelaide among the rival clubs who have tracked the 20-year-old. The Crows have also been linked to Oliver Davis, who has joined their SANFL team in recent weeks, and running small defender Patrick Parnell, who is also on the radar of Greater Western Sydney.

There remains uncertainty about the number of selections that will be used at the rookie draft, with clubs having up until Tuesday afternoon to inform the AFL of how many vacant list spots they want to have. Fremantle is unlikely to use its available spot to partake in the mid-season draft.