Jacob Edwards (left) of the Dragons in action against the Northern Knights in the NAB League. Picture: AFL Photos

GUN TALL Jacob Edwards will on Monday nominate for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, paving the way for him to head to North Melbourne as the likely No.1 pick.

The 202cm Sandringham Dragons prospect has been weighing up whether to put his hand up for the mid-year intake or wait until the end-of-season national draft, where he would likely have been a top-10 pick.

Edwards has also been in discussions with clubs about how he would juggle his final months of schooling – he is finishing year 12 this year – if he was selected mid-season.

However he will nominate on Monday ahead of Tuesday's deadline for potential pick-ups to officially register with the AFL. Edwards will nominate under an 18-month term – meaning the club that selects him must keep him listed for at least that long – with the ability to extend his deal once he gets to his drafted club.

Edwards, who was overlooked at last year's national draft, burst onto the scene early this season with a series if eye-catching games for the Dragons playing as a ruck/forward. He has been the standout player to emerge for the mid-season pool, with his height, foot skills and goal nous among his standout qualities.

He turns 19 in November so is not viewed as a short-term addition for clubs but a long-term prospect.

The Kangaroos are in pole position to take Edwards on June 2, with the 18th-placed Roos a win and nearly 20 per cent behind the 17th-placed Hawthorn on the ladder.

