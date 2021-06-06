Matt Taberner of the Dockers kicks on goal during round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has been dealt a late blow ahead of Sunday's clash against the Western Bulldogs, with forward Matt Taberner withdrawn because of injury.

Taberner, who also missed last week's clash against Port Adelaide, had been recovering from minor ligament damage in his right ankle and needed to pass a fitness test this week to face the Bulldogs.

He has been replaced in the 22 by emergency Connor Blakely, with defender Tobe Watson named as the medical substitute.

Blakely gets the chance to play his first full game since round one, having been used regularly as the medical substitute.

The Bulldogs will go in as named at Optus Stadium, with young forward Rhylee West selected as their sub.

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Matt Taberner (ankle) replaced in selected side by Connor Blakely

Western Bulldogs: Nil

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Tobe Watson

Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West

DOCKERS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Carlton v West Coast at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Jack Newnes

West Coast: Jamaine Jones