FREMANTLE has been dealt a late blow ahead of Sunday's clash against the Western Bulldogs, with forward Matt Taberner withdrawn because of injury.
Taberner, who also missed last week's clash against Port Adelaide, had been recovering from minor ligament damage in his right ankle and needed to pass a fitness test this week to face the Bulldogs.
He has been replaced in the 22 by emergency Connor Blakely, with defender Tobe Watson named as the medical substitute.
Blakely gets the chance to play his first full game since round one, having been used regularly as the medical substitute.
The Bulldogs will go in as named at Optus Stadium, with young forward Rhylee West selected as their sub.
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Matt Taberner (ankle) replaced in selected side by Connor Blakely
Western Bulldogs: Nil
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Tobe Watson
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
DOCKERS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE
Carlton v West Coast at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Jack Newnes
West Coast: Jamaine Jones