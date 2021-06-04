Great Souther Bank CEO Paul Lewis (L) and CCO Megan Keleher (R) pose with the Carlton co-captains Sam Docherty (L) and Patrick Cripps (R) at Coogee Oval on June 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Patrick Cripps has reinforced his commitment to the club and will sign a new deal “at some stage”.

The Blues co-captain is due to come out of contract at the end of the year but is set to turn his back on free agency and lucrative offers from rival clubs.

The 26-year-old is in his eighth season at the Blues since being drafted from East Fremantle with pick No.13 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft but is yet to play a final for the club.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"It'll get done at some stage, just the timeframe I'm not too sure. We're definitely on the same page with it all,” Cripps told reporters on Friday.

“Myself, my manager, the club have been in constant dialogue, and what I've said the whole time throughout the year is that I'm very happy at the club and I'm sure it'll sort itself out soon.

“If you ask any of the players and leaders, you'll see how committed I am to the club and really determined to keep taking this club forward. I've got a lot of belief in the playing group and the club in general about where we're going.”

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cripps made this snap look way too easy Patrick Cripps' pressure around the ball brings a much-needed Carlton major

The Blues’ other co-captain, Sam Docherty, is also confident that Cripps will re-sign with the club despite the team sitting 13th on the ladder with a 4-7 record at the halfway mark of the season.

“I've got no doubt that he's all-in at the footy club and he wants to be here, so it's a matter of it working itself out. I think when you get your answer it'll be signed on the dotted line,” Docherty said.

"He’s hugely important, he's captain of the footy club for a reason. As players we back him in to go through the right process and for him to be able to make that decision when he's ready is important to him.”

Cripps had an inconsistent start to the season due in part to a back injury but has been getting back to his brilliant best in recent weeks.

The 195cm midfielder has averaged 26 disposals (14 contested) and nine tackles in the Blues’ past three matches, and kicked three goals against the Swans last week.

The three-time best and fairest said that his back is now “all good” and that he no longer needs to manage it in training or in games.

"It's just part of playing AFL footy, you're going to play through some injuries and some niggles, a lot of players do. I'm not one to complain about that” Cripps said.

“I feel like now I've got a really good block under me and I'm starting to get back to my best, especially around the ball with my pressure. We've got a long year ahead so I'm pretty excited for the back end.”

In an important off-field deal, Great Southern Bank has committed to the Blues as a co-major partner for at least the next three years.

The bank has partnered with the Blues for the past three years but will now join Hyundai at the highest level of support for the club.