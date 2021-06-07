ESSENDON draftee Nik Cox has finally been rewarded with a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination after another impressive performance on the weekend.

Cox, who is one of the leading contenders to win the award, continued his fine season with 23 possessions and one goal in the loss to Richmond on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old, who stands at 200cm, has been predominantly deployed on the wing in 2021, as well as brief stints in the ruck and at half-forward.

Cox was taken with pick No.8 in last year's NAB AFL Draft and has featured in every game so far this year.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Nik Cox lights up round 12 Watch the highlights and find out why Nik Cox gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in R12

Cox is the son of former VFL/AFL player Darryl Cox who played 30 games with Fitzroy, Melbourne and Brisbane Bears in the 1980s.

General manager of football Josh Mahoney said the Rising Star nod was due reward for Cox’s hard work.

“We’ve been pleased with Nik’s progress since he arrived at the club,” Mahoney said.

“To play every game so far this season after no competitive football in his draft year is a testament to his commitment in wanting to get better week in and week out, and we know he will continue to display that.

“This Rising Star nomination is well deserved for Nik and we are enjoying watching his growth with every game he plays.”