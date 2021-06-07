Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli in action against Fremantle in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli has narrowed Demon Clayton Oliver's lead to just eight votes in the race for the AFLCA champion player award.

'The Bont' got the unanimous nod against Fremantle, joining Collingwood's Jamie Elliott as the only players to score maximum votes in round 12.

Essendon young gun Darcy Parish may have taken home the Yiooken Medal as best afield in the Dreamtime in Perth match, but it was Richmond superstar Dustin Martin who had a better game according to the coaches.

Check out all the votes below.

Melbourne v Brisbane

8 Christian Petracca (MELB)

7 Zac Bailey (BL)

7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

6 Max Gawn (MELB)

1 Tom McDonald (MELB)

1 Eric Hipwood (BL)

Sydney v St Kilda

6 Jack Steele (STK)

6 Jack Higgins (STK)

5 Brad Crouch (STK)

4 Dane Rampe (SYD)

4 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

3 Tom Hickey (SYD)

2 Tim Membrey (STK)

Adelaide v Collingwood

10 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

8 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

3 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

1 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)

Essendon v Richmond

9 Dustin Martin (RICH)

8 Darcy Parish (ESS)

7 Shai Bolton (RICH)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

2 Jack Graham (RICH)

1 Mabior Chol (RICH)

Carlton v West Coast

8 Liam Ryan (WCE)

8 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

6 Dom Sheed (WCE)

4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

3 Liam Jones (CARL)

1 Tom Barrass (WCE)

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Aaron Naughton (WB)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

3 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Jack Macrae (WB)

2 David Mundy (FRE)

Leaderboard

68 Clayton Oliver MELB

60 Marcus Bontempelli WB

55 Darcy Parish ESS

50 Hugh McCluggage BL

49 Max Gawn MELB

48 Zach Merrett ESS

48 Samuel Walsh CARL

47 Touk Miller GCFC

46 Ollie Wines PORT

41 Dustin Martin RICH

41 David Mundy FRE

40 Christian Petracca MELB

38 Nic Naitanui WCE

38 Taylor Walker ADEL

37 Jarryd Lyons BL

36 Jack Macrae WB

34 Rory Laird ADEL

33 Jacob Hopper GWS

33 Christian Salem MELB

33 Jack Steele STK