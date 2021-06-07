WESTERN Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli has narrowed Demon Clayton Oliver's lead to just eight votes in the race for the AFLCA champion player award.
'The Bont' got the unanimous nod against Fremantle, joining Collingwood's Jamie Elliott as the only players to score maximum votes in round 12.
Essendon young gun Darcy Parish may have taken home the Yiooken Medal as best afield in the Dreamtime in Perth match, but it was Richmond superstar Dustin Martin who had a better game according to the coaches.
Check out all the votes below.
Melbourne v Brisbane
8 Christian Petracca (MELB)
7 Zac Bailey (BL)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Max Gawn (MELB)
1 Tom McDonald (MELB)
1 Eric Hipwood (BL)
Sydney v St Kilda
6 Jack Steele (STK)
6 Jack Higgins (STK)
5 Brad Crouch (STK)
4 Dane Rampe (SYD)
4 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
3 Tom Hickey (SYD)
2 Tim Membrey (STK)
Adelaide v Collingwood
10 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
8 Rory Laird (ADEL)
3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
3 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
3 Jack Crisp (COLL)
2 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
1 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)
Essendon v Richmond
9 Dustin Martin (RICH)
8 Darcy Parish (ESS)
7 Shai Bolton (RICH)
3 Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 Jack Graham (RICH)
1 Mabior Chol (RICH)
Carlton v West Coast
8 Liam Ryan (WCE)
8 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
6 Dom Sheed (WCE)
4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
3 Liam Jones (CARL)
1 Tom Barrass (WCE)
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Aaron Naughton (WB)
4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
3 Jack Macrae (WB)
2 David Mundy (FRE)
Leaderboard
68 Clayton Oliver MELB
60 Marcus Bontempelli WB
55 Darcy Parish ESS
50 Hugh McCluggage BL
49 Max Gawn MELB
48 Zach Merrett ESS
48 Samuel Walsh CARL
47 Touk Miller GCFC
46 Ollie Wines PORT
41 Dustin Martin RICH
41 David Mundy FRE
40 Christian Petracca MELB
38 Nic Naitanui WCE
38 Taylor Walker ADEL
37 Jarryd Lyons BL
36 Jack Macrae WB
34 Rory Laird ADEL
33 Jacob Hopper GWS
33 Christian Salem MELB
33 Jack Steele STK