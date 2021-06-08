Matt Rowell looks on during a Gold Coast training session on May 5, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast midfielder Matt Rowell just needs to get through Wednesday's main training session to be available for his first game in three months against Fremantle on Saturday.

Forward Sam Day (knee) and half-back Jack Bowes (hamstring) will also put their hands up for selection to bolster the Suns' stocks following the bye.

Rowell's inclusion would be massive for the Suns after he was sidelined in round one with a posterior cruciate ligament injury against West Coast.

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

Saturday's match against the Dockers is at Optus Stadium – the same ground the 19-year-old sustained the injury.

Gold Coast football manager Jon Haines said Rowell had ticked off everything in his recovery.

"He's highly energised and put in a great block of work, as we knew he would," Haines said.

"His enthusiasm and his want to play, and his love of the game, is infectious.

"The guys love having him back in the group."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Matthew Lloyd's mid-season top 20 players: Full countdown Matthew Lloyd reveals his top 20 players from the first half of the season

Day has been an under-the-radar absence for the Suns, with his ability to take a strong opposition defender to help free up sidekick Ben King and also support in the ruck.

Haines, however, did leave the door ajar for Day to return through the VFL, saying it was easier to "manage minutes" for midfielders than key forwards at the top level.

Gold Coast travels to Sydney to play the Swans on Sunday in the VFL.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race for Charlie?

After defeating Hawthorn at the SCG in round 11, the Suns had a bye week with a slight difference.

Some of their players remained in northern NSW on holiday, while others returned to Queensland and were forced to live under strict lockdown laws.

It has not affected their training and the rules will be lifted on Thursday – the day they fly to Perth.