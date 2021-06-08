Rebecca Daniher and Neale Daniher at the Big Freeze 7 launch on Monday at the MCG. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL is pleased to announce tickets for the seventh annual Fight MND Big Freeze match are now on sale.

For the first time, Fight MND’s Big Freeze match between Melbourne and Collingwood will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the traditional Queen’s Birthday long weekend on Monday, June 14.

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are on sale today for Members at 2pm (AEST), followed by the General Public at 4pm (AEST).

GET YOUR TICKETS The Big Freeze in Sydney match is on sale NOW

The Big Freeze in Sydney match is one of two games to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground this weekend, with the Round 13 match between Sydney Swans and Hawthorn to be held at 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, June 11.

The annual Big Freeze match is part of Fight MND’s mission to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard MND is a beast: Neale Daniher's courageous, emotional 'fight for others' Neale Daniher and family on MND and his incredible battle with the disease

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was a great opportunity for fans in New South Wales to enjoy the long weekend and get involved in a special day on the AFL calendar.

“The annual Fight MND Big Freeze match is a favourite on the football calendar, and whilst we’re unable to hold the match at the MCG, it’s great to have the support of the NSW Government to host the match at the SCG and give people in NSW the opportunity to share in the fun and excitement that the Big Freeze match brings,” Ms Rogers said.

“There’s a number of great ticketing packages for the whole family, so there is no better time to grab your friends and family put on a Big Freeze beanie and secure your tickets to the Big Freeze match over the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

“The iconic blue Big Freeze beanies are synonymous with the Queen’s Birthday clash, so I’m looking forward to seeing the SCG painted blue as fans and the wider football industry continues to support Neale Daniher and the tremendous work Fight MND do to find a cure for this disease.”

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel, ex-Hawthorn star Cyril Rioli and Neale Daniher at the 2019 Big Freeze at the 'G slide. Picture: AFL Photos

The Big Freeze pre-match broadcast featuring the iconic Fight MND Big Freeze slide at the MCG will commence from 2pm (AEST) on the Seven Network nationally, with additional coverage on FOX FOOTY and streamed live via Kayo from 2pm (AEST).

The iconic blue Big Freeze beanies are still available to be purchased from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are available via Ticketek HERE.