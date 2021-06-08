WE NEED to be agile … It’s been the message for a long time and it’s certainly come to fruition this week with the fixture change meaning the Eagles and Tigers no longer have the round 13 bye, but will now miss round 14 instead. Obviously, I do sympathise with fellow coaches, I too put a lot of time into my team to ensure I was prepared to tackle the byes and this change leaves me in a bit of a predicament in round 14 as a result.

Fortunately, to help overcome this problem, Fantasy HQ have announced an additional trade prior to round 14. So, after your initial disappointment, possibly anger about the additional trade being too few or too many, take a deep breath and think about the fact you now have seven trades in two weeks. That is massive. Now you may not be able to stick to your original plans but with seven trades, you should be able to salvage something half respectable, or on the flipside, fast track your team towards completion.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

As far as the plan moving forward, you will need to look at your structure and trade players out accordingly to assist you getting at least 18 on the park over the next two weeks. Trade plan: Grab as many as you can who have completed their bye. In an ideal world, that would be two rookie downgrades before removing another rookie for a star like the trade targets mentioned below.

Lastly, enjoy the challenge, everyone is in the same boat.

Ps. If you have never tuned into our live show as the teams drop on a Thursday night, treat yourself, you will never turn back.

Round 13: Dogs, Lions, Blues, Bombers

Round 14: Crows, Saints, Swans, Pies, Dockers, Demons, Tigers, Eagles

The Traders' round 12 Fantasy wrap Roy, Calvin and Warnie scored within 20 points of each other for the first bye round

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $452,000) +$57,000

Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $51,000) +$51,000

Darcy Parish (MID, $879,000) +$43,000

Kyle Langford (FWD/MID, $663,000) +$37,000

Harry Cunningham (DEF, $552,000) +37,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Andrew McGrath (MID, $607,000) -$57,000

Brad Sheppard (DEF, $502,000) -$50,000

Harry McKay (FWD, $465,000) -$50,000

Christian Salem (DEF, $663,000) -$43,000

Ed Curnow (MID, $687,000) -$41,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Ned Reeves (RUC, $245,000) - 21

Trent Bianco (DEF/FWD, $249,000) - 18

Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $200,000) -8

Luke Foley (DEF, $178,000) 4

Luke Edwards (MID, $189,000) 5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $845,000) 153

Tim Kelly (MID, $656,000) 148

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $798,000) 144

Jared Polec (MID, $602,000) 143

Christian Salem (DEF, $663,000) 143

Watch the LIVE teams show every Thursday with The Traders. Join Roy, Calvin and Warnie from 6.15pm AEST on Facebook for the live stream as the round 13 teams drop.

BUY

Josh Kelly

GWS GIANTS

MID/FWD, $739,000

It’s time to grab all the ‘must have’ premiums that we have missed and the Giant running machine is at the top of the tree. Since moving back to the midfield he has dominated and his three round average of 112 reflects that. He has a BE of 96 so his price will continue to rise.

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

FWD/DEF, $756,000

After having his season debut delayed by injury, the former No.1 pick has hit his straps. In his two games leading up to the bye, Whitfield was back to his marking best, taking season highs of 10 and 11 on his way to scores of 119 and 122.

Aaron Hall

NORTH MELBOURNE

DEF/FWD, $751,000

When you talk about ‘must haves’ the attacking Roo defender needs to be high on the priority list. His form is amazing with an average of 125 in his last five which leaves him with a BE of just 80. This indicates he is still a value pick despite increasing $168K since the start of the year.

Also consider: Shaun Higgins, Dan Houston, Ned Reeves.

Half-back Hall has some serious wheels Aaron Hall shows why the Kangaroos have made him the designated distributor with this awesome play

HOLD

Scott Pendlebury

COLLINGWOOD

MID/FWD, $586,000

A week after the Pies skipper received forward status he lined up on the half-back line which was a Fantasy Godsend. Playing a much more Fantasy friendly role than he has become accustomed to the last few weeks, Pendles rewarded faithful owners with his first 100 in eight weeks.

Caleb Poulter

COLLINGWOOD

MID, $452,000

When a rookie hits a price tag like the young Pie has, it can be tempting to offload early. Given his average of 93 in his last three games however, it's worth hanging on to him, especially given his BE of just 14. His ability to find space and take marks has been outstanding taking 12 and 10 in rounds 10 and 12.

James Harmes

MELBOURNE

DEF/MID, $578,000

The Dees hard nut has been sensational through the midfield since returning from injury with a low score of 80 in the first month. His role was still there in round 12 but his score didn’t reflect that, scoring a season low 62 while laying just three tackles and giving away three frees.

Also consider: Devon Robertson, Nick Hind, Jack Billings.

SELL

Anthony Scott

WESTERN BULLDOGS

FWD/MID, $304,000

After a nice little cameo to help avoid a donut in the first round of the byes with 47, it's now time to say goodbye to the cash cow after increasing $134K since the start of the season. He has been very reliable, missing just one game for the year and providing a handy emergency.

Chad Warner

SYDNEY

FWD/MID, $447,000

Although he looked like the perfect player to hold through until his bye, it's time to abort and stop the cash bleeding. His score of 37 this week gives him a three game average of 49 which isn’t a good sign given he has a BE of 96 this week. He is projected to drop another $21K in round 13.

Bailey Smith

WESTERN BULLDOGS

MID, $577,000

This is more of a rocket, but it’s totally understandable if frustrated coaches get an itchy trade finger on his bye this week. Despite injuries to Dogs mids, he didn’t get the inside time expected, recording no CBA’s, no marks and just one tackle for a season low 44.

Also consider: Lachie Sholl, Finlay Macrae, Brad Sheppard.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.