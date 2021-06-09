THE FULL list of sliders for Big Freeze 7 has been revealed, with AFL chief Gillon McLachlan confirming he will take the plunge to help Neale Daniher's amazing cause to fight MND.

Joining the AFL boss on the slide are: Former Melbourne and Fremantle star Jeff 'The Wizard' Farmer, AFLW icon Daisy Pearce, AFL umpire legend 'Razor' Ray Chamberlain, former AFLW Crows player and Channel Seven commentator Abbey Holmes, Hawthorn great and Brownlow medallist Shane Crawford, Fox Footy commentator Sarah Jones, former Australian netballer Sharni Norder, Melbourne Storm master coach Craig Bellamy, former Geelong champion Billy Brownless, and media personality and advertising guru Russell Howcroft

The Big Freeze pre-match broadcast featuring the iconic Fight MND Big Freeze slide at the MCG will commence from 2pm AEST on the Seven Network nationally, with additional coverage on Fox Footy and streamed live on Kayo from 2pm AEST.

The iconic blue Big Freeze beanies are still available to be purchased from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match between Melbourne and Collingwood (on Monday, June 14) are available via Ticketek HERE.



The annual Big Freeze match is part of Fight MND's mission to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

