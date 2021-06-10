Luke Power and David Teague during the round six match between the Blues and the Lions at Marvel Stadium on April 24, 2021.Picture: Michael Willson

TRIPLE Brisbane premiership midfielder Luke Power will step up to Carlton's coaching panel for the remainder of the season in the wake of John Barker's departure.

Barker, the Blues' stoppages coach, had informed the club of his desire to depart at season's end before a call was made this week to see him depart effectively immediately.

Power has held the mantle as the Blues' head of development for the past two seasons and will replace Barker from next week's crunch match against Greater Western Sydney.

The Blues' football department, which is facing a pending external review, have been made aware of the changes in recent days.

Power has been an active voice on the Blues' bench during AFL matches this year and crossed to the Blues after three years as AFL Academy coach at the end of 2019.

Matthew Cottrell, Finbar O'Dwyer and Luke Power look at training vision during a Carlton pre-season training camp in 2020. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

He previously spent five years at the Giants in a coaching capacity after his retirement following his 302nd match at the end of 2012.

Blues development coach and the club's VFL coach Daniel O'Keefe will remain in his role working with the club's youngsters.

