The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 13 has been completed. Two charges were laid and one incident has been referred directly to the Tribunal for determination. There were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Ben King, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Striking Luke Ryan, Fremantle, during the fourth quarter of the Round 13 match between Fremantle and the Gold Coast SUNS, played at Optus Stadium on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Taylor Walker, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Striking Callum Wilkie, St Kilda, during the third quarter of the Round 13 match between St Kilda and the Adelaide Crows, played at Cazalys Stadium on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Other Direct Referral to the Tribunal:

The incident involving David Mackay, Adelaide Crows and Hunter Clark, St Kilda, during the second quarter of the Round 13 match between St Kilda and the Adelaide Crows, played at Cazalys Stadium on Saturday June 12, 2021 has been assessed. The notice of charge has been referred directly to the Tribunal for determination.

The incident is ungraded.

Mackay is not able to accept an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bone-crunching hit forces Clark from the field A bone-crunching bump from David Mackay has seen Hunter Clark come off second best as he was eventually subbed out

