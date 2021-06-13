Jake Riccardi, Joel Jeffrey and Callum Sinclair starred in the state leagues. Pictures: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide - Sunday June 13, 3.05pm, Unley Oval

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v Peel Thunder, Saturday June 12, 2.10pm, Revo Fitness Stadium

Injury-plagued midfielder Luke Valente moved closer to winning a senior debut by picking up 26 disposals for Peel Thunder during its narrow seven-point loss in the WAFL.

Back-up ruckman Lloyd Meek was once again good, winning 37 hitouts and picking up 17 touches as the Thunder failed to hold off a fast-finishing Claremont side at Revo Fitness Stadium.

Dumped defender Tobe Watson added six marks to go with his 16 disposals, while talented youngster Stefan Giro (14 touches) did some nice things.

Luke Valente at Dockers training in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast - Saturday June 12, 11.05am, Tramway Oval

Highly rated youngster Joel Jeffrey was the hero for the Suns in the VFL as he booted a goal after the siren to lead his side to a thrilling three-point victory over Sydney.

It was one of Jeffrey's three goals for the contest, while fringe players Ben Ainsworth and Darcy Macpherson also managed to kick three in what was a high-scoring affair at Tramway Oval.

Out-of-favour midfielder Brayden Fiorini was best on ground for the Suns with 45 disposals and a goal, while youngster Will Brodie (28 touches) also made a strong contribution.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Suns snatch dramatic VFL win on siren The Gold Coast Suns complete a stunning comeback against the Sydney Swans in the VFL to claim a last-gasp victory through Joel Jeffrey

Sing it loud! ??



VFL: 3-point win ?

AFL: 4:15pm AEST ? pic.twitter.com/AwUxrTs6Rv — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) June 12, 2021

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Aspley - Saturday June 12, 12.05pm, Blacktown Olympic Park

Dumped forward Jake Riccardi booted a remarkable eight goals in a standout performance for the Giants in the VFL.

Riccardi added 24 disposals and 14 marks in a superb individual effort as the Giants defeated Aspley by 49 points for their third win of the season.

Youngster Tanner Bruhn also shone with 25 touches and two goals, while inexperienced midfielder Nick Shipley (31 disposals) and ruckman Kieren Briggs (23 touches and 28 hitouts) found plenty of the ball.

Former captain Phil Davis made a successful return from a calf injury, picking up 18 touches and 10 marks in a polished display down back.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R9: Riccardi runs wild with eight reasons for recall Jake Riccardi has answered his recent AFL omission in stunning style, with a remarkable eight-goal haul

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide - Saturday June 12, 3.05pm, Maughan Thiem Kia Oval

Reliable defender Jarrod Lienert thrust his name in front of Ken Hinkley with a strong performance for Port Adelaide's SANFL side against Woodville-West Torrens.

Lienert is yet to add to his 18 senior games, but he could be on cusp of winning a recall following his 26-disposal performance for Port Adelaide during its 68-point loss on Saturday. He also had 14 rebound-50s.

Untried youngster Taj Schofield (23 disposals) also stood out for an inexperienced Port Adelaide side, while ruckman Sam Hayes continued his consistent season with 15 disposals and 32 hitouts.

Experienced defender Hamish Hartlett only managed to pick up 11 disposals in the clash, but did manage to lay nine tackles for his side in the loss.

Port Adelaide's Jarrod Lienert celebrates a goal against Richmond in R11, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast - Saturday June 12, 11.05am, Tramway Oval

Veteran Callum Sinclair put his hand up for a recall to Sydney's senior side with a standout performance for the Swans reserves during their three-point loss to the Suns.

The big man contributed 20 disposals, 36 hitouts and a goal in an excellent individual display and was ably supported by former North Melbourne midfielder Ryan Clarke (30 touches and a goal).

Tall forward Hayden McLean booted four goals in an eye-catching effort, while Irishman Colin O'Riordan (25 touches) and Nick Blakey (22) were also good.

Callum Sinclair marks during the Swans-Blues clash in R11 on May 30, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are on sale now. Get your tickets HERE. The famous blue Big Freeze beanies are still available from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.