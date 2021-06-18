IF PORT Adelaide assistant coach Michael Voss has sent his CV to Collingwood, here's hoping he has Ken Hinkley as a referee.

Speaking to media on Friday, Hinkley has given his longtime-assistant and the former senior coach of Brisbane a glowing endorsement.

Voss looked set for a senior coaching return at Carlton at the end of 2019 before the 'Teague Train' gathered unstoppable steam.

VOSS, ROSS, SAM? Eight contenders to replace Bucks

The Brisbane champion has been Hinkley's right-hand man across the past three seasons after moving to the Power in 2015 and spending his first four seasons as midfield coach.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Inside Bucks' final game: Emotional scenes from a special day Watch this amazing footage from collingwoodfc.com.au as Nathan Buckley leaves the Magpies a winner

"Michael is more than ready to do what he needs to do and what he wants to do," Hinkley said.

"He's been a high-quality assistant for me. He's been a great support and help all the way through. I can only wish him all the success and if anyone is looking for a great person and a great coach, Michael Voss would be someone that you should certainly talk to."

Voss took the Lions to the finals in his first season as coach in 2009 but was sacked by 2013. Since then he has poured his energy into upskilling his coaching resume with various courses and programs and is seen as a fantastic builder of relationships.

Meanwhile, Hinkley has revealed his favourite Robbie Gray moment ahead of the star forward's 250th game.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Freak skills, jet basketballer: Celebrating Port's quiet star ahead of game 250 Port Adelaide players give us insight into the one and only Robbie Gray

"Robbie has been a star for our footy club," Hinkley said of the 2006 draftee who joins Kane Cornes (300 games), Travis Boak (294), Justin Westhoff (280) and Warren Tredrea (255) in Port's 250-club.

"He has been a star for me personally. He has done everything you could ever ask of your great players. Rob has been one of those players who will go down as one of the absolute best at Port Adelaide ... I just hope he gets the team success he is craving."

And as for that favourite Robbie Gray moment?



"There's plenty, but it is hard to go past last year," Hinkley said. "In such a disruptive year (with the COVID pandemic), from such a hard position at the Gabba ground, with ice in the veins he went back and did what he does ..."



Hinkley is of course referring to Gray's after-the-siren goal from the boundary line that secured the win against Carlton.

"There are so many Robbie moments. We just love watching Robbie play."