MOST coaches aim to have as few rookies as they can on their field coming out of the byes. For some, they were able to get down to one, or even none. For others there’s two-to-three left to upgrade which might become challenging in the coming weeks.

Value picks is where it’s at as The Traders try to ‘complete’ their teams. Scott Pendlebury (MID/FWD, $592,000) is the man most coaches are keen on getting off the back of gaining dual-position status.

Calvin and Warnie made some gains over the bye rounds while Roy slipped back slightly; however, he believes his team is in a good position with five rounds to go until the Fantasy finals.

On the latest episode of The Traders’ AFL Fantasy Podcast, our resident experts catch up with West Coast’s premiership defender Will Schofield who finished second overall for round 14.

In this episode …

1:30 - Roy was disappointing this week with the lowest score of the trio by more than 200 points.

5:30 - It was a full house of Giants as Nick Haynes, Isaac Cumming and Tim Taranto grabbed the +3s.

8:00 - Calvin's new recruit Darcy Parish cops his -3.

10:30 - The boys assess the damage after the byes.

12:10 - Will Schofield chats about his second place in the weekly rankings.

18:00 - One of Schofield's rookies on field is in the ruck and he may continue to roll with it.

19:10 - Mitch Duncan is set to miss an extended period with a knee injury.

23:00 - Fantasy news from VFL, WAFL and SANFL.

26:30 - Calvin's Scale of Hardness names up the toughest and easiest teams to play against from a Fantasy point of view.

32:30 - Roy advises to keep getting rookies off field, but timing could mean moving Tom Phillips over rookies could be best for your team.

36:00 - Brad Crouch is a cheap option with low ownership.

39:20 - One of the best players to pick up this week is new DPP Scott Pendlebury coming off 104 and 94.

44:00 - Should you grab Brodie Grundy this week?

49:00 - With Matt De Boer tagging, who does he go to this week: Tom Mitchell or Jaeger O'Meara.

53:00 - Can we throw bench spots for non-playing $170k players?

59:00 - Who to pick: Dayne Zorko, Sean Darcy or Jack Ziebell?

