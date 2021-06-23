Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

NORTH Melbourne will notch up its second win of the season against the struggling Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon, according to our tipsters.

Seven of our experts believe the Roos will get the chocolates at their home away from home in Tassie.

The Pies and Dockers are evenly matched, while Damian Barrett has gone out on a limb by tipping two huge upsets.

Mitch Cleary's perfect five last week saw him maintain his one-point advantage at the top of the table. Can he keep the run going?

See who else our experts tipped below.

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – eight points

Richmond

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 84

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong – 10 points

Richmond

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 83

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong – eight points

Richmond

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 82

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - seven points

Richmond

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 80

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong - seven points

Richmond

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 79

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 6 points

Richmond

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 78

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - eight points

Richmond

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 77

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong – 19 points

Richmond

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Essendon

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 77

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – nine points

Richmond

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 76

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 14 points

Richmond

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Last week: 3

Total: 76

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – eight points

Richmond

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 76

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Brisbane - 18 points

Richmond

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 72

TOTALS

Brisbane 3-9 Geelong

Richmond 12-0 St Kilda

North Melbourne 7-5 Gold Coast

Collingwood 6-6 Fremantle

Essendon 1-11 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 11-1 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Hawthorn

West Coast 9-3 Western Bulldogs

Carlton 12-0 Adelaide