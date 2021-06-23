NORTH Melbourne will notch up its second win of the season against the struggling Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon, according to our tipsters.

Seven of our experts believe the Roos will get the chocolates at their home away from home in Tassie.

The Pies and Dockers are evenly matched, while Damian Barrett has gone out on a limb by tipping two huge upsets.

Mitch Cleary's perfect five last week saw him maintain his one-point advantage at the top of the table. Can he keep the run going?

See who else our experts tipped below.

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – eight points 
Richmond
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton 

Last week: 5
Total: 84

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong – 10 points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 83

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong – eight points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton

Last week: 4
Total: 82

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - seven points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton

Last week: 4
Total: 80

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong -  seven points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton

Last week: 4
Total: 79

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 6 points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 
West Coast
Carlton 

Last week: 5
Total: 78

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - eight points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 77

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong – 19 points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Essendon
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 77

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – nine points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 76

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 14 points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton

Last week: 3
Total: 76

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – eight points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 76

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Brisbane - 18 points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton

Last week: 4
Total: 72

TOTALS

Brisbane 3-9 Geelong
Richmond 12-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 7-5 Gold Coast
Collingwood 6-6 Fremantle
Essendon 1-11 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 11-1 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Hawthorn
West Coast 9-3 Western Bulldogs
Carlton 12-0 Adelaide

