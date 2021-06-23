NORTH Melbourne will notch up its second win of the season against the struggling Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon, according to our tipsters.
Seven of our experts believe the Roos will get the chocolates at their home away from home in Tassie.
The Pies and Dockers are evenly matched, while Damian Barrett has gone out on a limb by tipping two huge upsets.
Mitch Cleary's perfect five last week saw him maintain his one-point advantage at the top of the table. Can he keep the run going?

MITCH CLEARY
Geelong – eight points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 84
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong – 10 points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 83
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong – eight points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 82
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - seven points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 80
DAISY PEARCE
Geelong - seven points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 79
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 6 points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 78
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - eight points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 77
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong – 19 points
Richmond
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Essendon
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 77
SARAH BLACK
Geelong – nine points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 76
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 14 points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Last week: 3
Total: 76
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – eight points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 76
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Brisbane - 18 points
Richmond
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 72
TOTALS
Brisbane 3-9 Geelong
Richmond 12-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 7-5 Gold Coast
Collingwood 6-6 Fremantle
Essendon 1-11 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 11-1 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Hawthorn
West Coast 9-3 Western Bulldogs
Carlton 12-0 Adelaide