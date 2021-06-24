IF the past fortnight has been an embarrassing, self-inflicted nightmare ...

WITH the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season racing to a conclusion, Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is really heating up.

So what's Damo saying about your club? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you?

Oh, and be sure you tune in to AFL Daily as Nat and Damo put the spotlight on all the big issues. Check it out.

IF ...

there are bigger names and bodies at the Crows than Luke Brown ...

THEN ...

in the context of this club's rebuild there aren’t many more important ones. Should return for Sunday's game against the Blues, having missed the past two with an achilles complaint.

IF ..

Charlie is having six shots at goal in a game ...

THEN ...

footy is in a really good place. Just wish he'd kick straight. Managed 3.3 against the Cats in a big win on Thursday night. There's goalkicking options everywhere now, but Charlie is still THE key to the Lions' flag hopes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard You can't catch Charlie, even when on the ground Charlie Cameron bounces back to his feet in a flash and soccers through an absolute beauty

IF ...

I've been critical of David Teague for talking in riddles ...

THEN ...

I loved what he said Friday where he supported his under-performing player Zac Williams but also made it very clear there were self-caused problems. A possible corner turning moment off field. Now for the really important part – an on-field fresh start, beginning Sunday against Adelaide.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Teague's message for Zac, Rioli's battle, does Harvey want top job? Nat Edwards with all the latest news

IF ...

Mason Cox had been out since round four ...

THEN ...

new coach Robert Harvey is clearly a fan, recalling him for Saturday's game against Freo. Never forget Cox has single-handedly won two finals for Collingwood – the 2018 prelim final against Richmond and the 2020 elimination final against West Coast.

IF ...

the Demons' Jackson, Rivers and Jordon is a very special trio of Rising Star-eligible youngsters helping propel their team to a super season ...

THEN ...

the Bombers' Cox, Jones and Perkins is at least the equal. Sky. Limit.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Harrison Jones lights up round 14 Watch the highlights and find out why Harrison Jones gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in R14

IF ...

you take Maxxy Gawn out of the "who is the best ruck in 2021" conversation ...

THEN ...

Sean Darcy is definitely in it. A fantastic, coming-of-age season for him.

IF ...

Thursday night was a Cats' horror show ...

THEN ...

it wasn't a complete write-off. Danger at times looked like the pre-ankle injury Danger.

IF ...

this club and the individuals representing it have been regularly disappointing in the 11 seasons of life in the AFL ...

THEN ...

it's never too late to stand for something. That "something" needs to be displayed on Saturday, against North Melbourne in Hobart.

IF ...

you’re a footy starved Victorian and haven't been able to jag a seat this weekend at your game of choice ...

THEN ...

don’t fret. Head to the 'G on Sunday to watch the game's most watchable player, Toby Greene.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Giants superstar does it again with mammoth torp Toby Greene has launched an enormous torp after the quarter-time siren to further extend his side's lead

IF ...

the first 11 rounds were pretty ordinary ...

THEN ...

the past two have been OK. A win against the Swans, a "good" loss to Essendon. Could kill the Giants' finals hopes with a win on Sunday.

IF ...

Harmes got the job on Libba and Hibberd the task on Dusty ...

THEN ...

I wonder who will be sent to the Package on Saturday night at the MCG. If Stringer maintains the form he displayed last weekend, both will be required.

IF ...

the Roos have been one of the worst performed teams of the AFL era in winning just two of their past 28 matches ...

THEN ...

they won’t get a better opportunity to bolster the W column than Saturday's match against the regularly embattled Suns, in Hobart.

IF ...

Connor Rozee has booted eight goals in the past two weeks ...

THEN ...

if the Power are to produce a special finish to 2021 he is going to need to maintain that type of firepower. They've been lacking a genuine edge, the Power.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of Rozee on show once again Connor Rozee snaps through an absolute beauty after making the most of his space available

IF ...

the Tigers had enough confidence in 2019 to roll the selection dice and pick a 27-year-old for his AFL debut in a Grand Final ...

THEN ...

the inclusion of a beanpole ruckman for his first game under Friday night lights barely raises the eyebrows. No doubting that Samson Ryan will be ready.

IF ...

the past fortnight has been an embarrassing, self-inflicted nightmare on and off the field ...

THEN ...

one way to repair some of the damage is to beat Richmond under Friday night lights. But they're coming off an unmitigated mess, the Saints.

IF ...

every finals aspirant in any given season faces a moment of truth ...

THEN ...

for the Swans that time could be Saturday afternoon at Adelaide Oval, against Port. An unexpected loss to the lowly Hawks before the bye was a form of reality check that must be responded to.

IF ...

the round 15 ins are McGovern, Shuey, Sheppard and Kelly ...

THEN ...

look out. This team is suddenly back to full strength. The sleeping Eagle.

IF ...

the injuries to Dunkley and Treloar didn't initially appear to be getting in the way of the Dogs' surge to a top-four finish ...

THEN ...

it is now obvious their absences are a big problem. Have lost two of their past three, albeit in extremely unlucky fashion last weekend. Now the revitalised, full strength Eagles await on Sunday in Perth.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

round 15 has already started and as I write this there has been no announcement from headquarters on how round 16 looks ...

THEN ...

this is an indication of what lies ahead with the fixture. Remember those words that dominated the AFL in 2020? Welcome back pivot, agile, flexible.