Vic Metro doing battle with Vic Country in the U17 Champs LIVE from 11.10am AEST, June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUB recruiters will descend on GMHBA Stadium on today to track the 'futures' market when Vic Metro and Vic Country kick off the NAB AFL U17 Championships from 11.30am AEST.

There will be plenty of good bloodlines to watch, too, with father-son prospects Will Ashcroft and Cooper Harvey getting their chance to impress AFL scouts.

Ashcroft, the son of Brisbane great Marcus, is eligible to join the Lions next year and the exciting midfielder has already emerged as a contender for the No.1 pick.

He will be joined in the Vic Metro line-up by Harvey, the son of North Melbourne champion and all-time games record holder Brent, while Alwyn Davey jnr, the son of Bombers small forward Alwyn, has also been named in the squad.

The watch on next year's draft class has grown in importance as clubs deal future draft picks in trades.

NAB AFL UNDER-17s FIXTURE

Saturday, June 26

Vic Metro v Vic Country, GMHBA Stadium, 11.30am

Monday, July 5

Queensland v Tasmania, Bond University, 11am

Northern Territory v NSW/ACT, Bond University, 1.30pm

Tuesday, July 6

Vic Metro v South Australia, Metricon Stadium, 10am

Western Australia v Vic Country, Metricon Stadium, 12.15pm

Thursday, July 8

Loser Division 2 v Loser Division 2, Metricon Stadium, 9.30am

Winner Division 2 v Winner Division 2, 11.45am

Friday, July 9

Western Australia v Vic Metro, Southport, 9.30am

South Australia v Vic Country, Southport, 11.45am

VIC COUNTRY UNDER-17 SQUAD

1 Jacob Konstanty 2 Jack O'Sullivan 3 Will Baker 4 Jaxon Binns 5 Oliver Hollands 6 Noah Long 7 Max Clohesy 8 Sam Frangalas 9 Cooper Vickery 10 Mitch Szybkowski 11 Jhye Clark 12 Vincent Huf 13 Zane Duursma 14 Jonti Schuback 15 Henry Hustwaite 16 Harley Reid 17 Ted Clohesy 18 George Stevens 19 Xavier Muhor 21 Will Parkhouse 22 Ned Moodie 23 James Van Es 24 Brayden George 25 Felix Fogarty 26 Aaron Cadman 27 Jess McManus 28 Olivier Northam 29 Joshua Tweedale 30 Harvey Howe

VIC METRO UNDER-17 SQUAD