CLUB recruiters will descend on GMHBA Stadium on today to track the 'futures' market when Vic Metro and Vic Country kick off the NAB AFL U17 Championships from 11.30am AEST.
There will be plenty of good bloodlines to watch, too, with father-son prospects Will Ashcroft and Cooper Harvey getting their chance to impress AFL scouts.
Ashcroft, the son of Brisbane great Marcus, is eligible to join the Lions next year and the exciting midfielder has already emerged as a contender for the No.1 pick.
He will be joined in the Vic Metro line-up by Harvey, the son of North Melbourne champion and all-time games record holder Brent, while Alwyn Davey jnr, the son of Bombers small forward Alwyn, has also been named in the squad.
The watch on next year's draft class has grown in importance as clubs deal future draft picks in trades.
NAB AFL UNDER-17s FIXTURE
Saturday, June 26
Vic Metro v Vic Country, GMHBA Stadium, 11.30am
Monday, July 5
Queensland v Tasmania, Bond University, 11am
Northern Territory v NSW/ACT, Bond University, 1.30pm
Tuesday, July 6
Vic Metro v South Australia, Metricon Stadium, 10am
Western Australia v Vic Country, Metricon Stadium, 12.15pm
Thursday, July 8
Loser Division 2 v Loser Division 2, Metricon Stadium, 9.30am
Winner Division 2 v Winner Division 2, 11.45am
Friday, July 9
Western Australia v Vic Metro, Southport, 9.30am
South Australia v Vic Country, Southport, 11.45am
VIC COUNTRY UNDER-17 SQUAD
|
1
|
Jacob
|
Konstanty
|
2
|
Jack
|
O'Sullivan
|
3
|
Will
|
Baker
|
4
|
Jaxon
|
Binns
|
5
|
Oliver
|
Hollands
|
6
|
Noah
|
Long
|
7
|
Max
|
Clohesy
|
8
|
Sam
|
Frangalas
|
9
|
Cooper
|
Vickery
|
10
|
Mitch
|
Szybkowski
|
11
|
Jhye
|
Clark
|
12
|
Vincent
|
Huf
|
13
|
Zane
|
Duursma
|
14
|
Jonti
|
Schuback
|
15
|
Henry
|
Hustwaite
|
16
|
Harley
|
Reid
|
17
|
Ted
|
Clohesy
|
18
|
George
|
Stevens
|
19
|
Xavier
|
Muhor
|
21
|
Will
|
Parkhouse
|
22
|
Ned
|
Moodie
|
23
|
James
|
Van Es
|
24
|
Brayden
|
George
|
25
|
Felix
|
Fogarty
|
26
|
Aaron
|
Cadman
|
27
|
Jess
|
McManus
|
28
|
Olivier
|
Northam
|
29
|
Joshua
|
Tweedale
|
30
|
Harvey
|
Howe
VIC METRO UNDER-17 SQUAD
|
1
|
Will
|
Ashcroft
|
2
|
Blake
|
Drury
|
3
|
Darcy
|
Edmends
|
4
|
Will
|
Elliott
|
5
|
Zac
|
Greeves
|
6
|
Cooper
|
Harvey
|
7
|
Lewis
|
Hayes
|
8
|
Matthew
|
Jefferson
|
9
|
Christian
|
Mardini
|
10
|
Archie
|
Roberts
|
11
|
Harry
|
Sheezel
|
12
|
George
|
Wardlaw
|
13
|
Nick
|
Watson
|
14
|
Nicholas
|
Mclarty
|
15
|
Hudson
|
O'Keefe
|
16
|
Dane
|
Harvey
|
17
|
Tommy
|
Warner
|
18
|
Ben
|
Hempel
|
19
|
Cam
|
Mackenzie
|
20
|
Mitchell
|
Rowe
|
21
|
Luke
|
Teal
|
22
|
Elijah
|
Tsatas
|
23
|
Paul
|
Pascu
|
24
|
Lachlan
|
Reidy
|
25
|
Kai
|
Windsor
|
26
|
Hayden
|
Smith
|
27
|
Cameron
|
Kizan
|
28
|
Deacon
|
Kalpakis
|
Matthew
|
Payne
|
Jackson
|
McMenamin
|
Callum
|
Verrell
|
Alwyn
|
Davey