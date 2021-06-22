FATHER-SON prospects Will Ashcroft and Cooper Harvey will get their chance to impress this weekend as the Victorian sides commence their NAB AFL Under-17s Championships.
Ashcroft, the son of Brisbane great Marcus, is eligible to join the Lions next year and the exciting midfielder already emerged as a contender for the No.1 pick.
He will be joined in the Vic Metro line-up by Harvey, the son of North Melbourne champion and all-time games record holder Brent, while Alwyn Davey Jr, the son of Bombers small forward Alwyn, has also been named in the squad.
Club recruiters will descend on GMHBA Stadium on Saturday to track the 'futures' market, with the Vic Metro and Vic Country clash beginning at 11.30am. The watch on next year's draft class has grown in importance as clubs deal future draft picks in trades.
Jaxon Binns and Mitch Szybkowski loom as two of the standout prospects from Vic Country's line-up, while George Wardlaw, Harry Sheezel and Elijah Tsatas are other talents in Vic Metro's side that are without ties to AFL clubs.
The under-17s carnival commenced last weekend, with South Australia beating Western Australia by three points in the opening game.
After this Saturday's Victorian contest, the remainder of the championships will be staged over a week on the Gold Coast, starting from Monday, July 5 to Friday, July 8.
While there, scouts will be able to assess the country's best talent from around Australia in eight matches across four days, with the under-19 carnival also getting underway between Vic Metro and the Allies that week at Metricon Stadium on Thursday, July 8.
NAB AFL UNDER-17S FIXTURE
Saturday, June 26
Vic Metro v Vic Country, GMHBA Stadium, 11.30am
Monday, July 5
Queensland v Tasmania, Bond University, 11am
Northern Territory v NSW/ACT, Bond University, 1.30pm
Tuesday, July 6
Vic Metro v South Australia, Metricon Stadium, 10am
Western Australia v Vic Country, Metricon Stadium, 12.15pm
Thursday, July 8
Loser Division 2 v Loser Division 2, Metricon Stadium, 9.30am
Winner Division 2 v Winner Division 2, 11.45am
Friday, July 9
Western Australia v Vic Metro, Southport, 9.30am
South Australia v Vic Country, Southport, 11.45am
VIC COUNTRY UNDER-17 SQUAD
|
1
|
Jacob
|
Konstanty
|
2
|
Jack
|
O'Sullivan
|
3
|
Will
|
Baker
|
4
|
Jaxon
|
Binns
|
5
|
Oliver
|
Hollands
|
6
|
Noah
|
Long
|
7
|
Max
|
Clohesy
|
8
|
Sam
|
Frangalas
|
9
|
Cooper
|
Vickery
|
10
|
Mitch
|
Szybkowski
|
11
|
Jhye
|
Clark
|
12
|
Vincent
|
Huf
|
13
|
Zane
|
Duursma
|
14
|
Jonti
|
Schuback
|
15
|
Henry
|
Hustwaite
|
16
|
Harley
|
Reid
|
17
|
Ted
|
Clohesy
|
18
|
George
|
Stevens
|
19
|
Xavier
|
Muhor
|
21
|
Will
|
Parkhouse
|
22
|
Ned
|
Moodie
|
23
|
James
|
Van Es
|
24
|
Brayden
|
George
|
25
|
Felix
|
Fogarty
|
26
|
Aaron
|
Cadman
|
27
|
Jess
|
McManus
|
28
|
Olivier
|
Northam
|
29
|
Joshua
|
Tweedale
|
30
|
Harvey
|
Howe
VIC METRO UNDER-17 SQUAD
|
1
|
Will
|
Ashcroft
|
2
|
Blake
|
Drury
|
3
|
Darcy
|
Edmends
|
4
|
Will
|
Elliott
|
5
|
Zac
|
Greeves
|
6
|
Cooper
|
Harvey
|
7
|
Lewis
|
Hayes
|
8
|
Matthew
|
Jefferson
|
9
|
Christian
|
Mardini
|
10
|
Archie
|
Roberts
|
11
|
Harry
|
Sheezel
|
12
|
George
|
Wardlaw
|
13
|
Nick
|
Watson
|
14
|
Nicholas
|
Mclarty
|
15
|
Hudson
|
O'Keefe
|
16
|
Dane
|
Harvey
|
17
|
Tommy
|
Warner
|
18
|
Ben
|
Hempel
|
19
|
Cam
|
Mackenzie
|
20
|
Mitchell
|
Rowe
|
21
|
Luke
|
Teal
|
22
|
Elijah
|
Tsatas
|
23
|
Paul
|
Pascu
|
24
|
Lachlan
|
Reidy
|
25
|
Kai
|
Windsor
|
26
|
Hayden
|
Smith
|
27
|
Cameron
|
Kizan
|
28
|
Deacon
|
Kalpakis
|
Matthew
|
Payne
|
Jackson
|
McMenamin
|
Callum
|
Verrell
|
Alwyn
|
Davey