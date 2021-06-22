Father-son prospect Will Ashcroft and (inset) Marcus in action for Brisbane in 1998. Pictures: brightongrammar.vic.edu.au | AFL Photos

FATHER-SON prospects Will Ashcroft and Cooper Harvey will get their chance to impress this weekend as the Victorian sides commence their NAB AFL Under-17s Championships.

Ashcroft, the son of Brisbane great Marcus, is eligible to join the Lions next year and the exciting midfielder already emerged as a contender for the No.1 pick.

He will be joined in the Vic Metro line-up by Harvey, the son of North Melbourne champion and all-time games record holder Brent, while Alwyn Davey Jr, the son of Bombers small forward Alwyn, has also been named in the squad.

Club recruiters will descend on GMHBA Stadium on Saturday to track the 'futures' market, with the Vic Metro and Vic Country clash beginning at 11.30am. The watch on next year's draft class has grown in importance as clubs deal future draft picks in trades.

North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey during a photo shoot with his son Cooper in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

Jaxon Binns and Mitch Szybkowski loom as two of the standout prospects from Vic Country's line-up, while George Wardlaw, Harry Sheezel and Elijah Tsatas are other talents in Vic Metro's side that are without ties to AFL clubs.

The under-17s carnival commenced last weekend, with South Australia beating Western Australia by three points in the opening game.

After this Saturday's Victorian contest, the remainder of the championships will be staged over a week on the Gold Coast, starting from Monday, July 5 to Friday, July 8.

While there, scouts will be able to assess the country's best talent from around Australia in eight matches across four days, with the under-19 carnival also getting underway between Vic Metro and the Allies that week at Metricon Stadium on Thursday, July 8.

NAB AFL UNDER-17S FIXTURE

Saturday, June 26

Vic Metro v Vic Country, GMHBA Stadium, 11.30am

Monday, July 5

Queensland v Tasmania, Bond University, 11am

Northern Territory v NSW/ACT, Bond University, 1.30pm

Tuesday, July 6

Vic Metro v South Australia, Metricon Stadium, 10am

Western Australia v Vic Country, Metricon Stadium, 12.15pm

Thursday, July 8

Loser Division 2 v Loser Division 2, Metricon Stadium, 9.30am

Winner Division 2 v Winner Division 2, 11.45am

Friday, July 9

Western Australia v Vic Metro, Southport, 9.30am

South Australia v Vic Country, Southport, 11.45am

VIC COUNTRY UNDER-17 SQUAD

1 Jacob Konstanty 2 Jack O'Sullivan 3 Will Baker 4 Jaxon Binns 5 Oliver Hollands 6 Noah Long 7 Max Clohesy 8 Sam Frangalas 9 Cooper Vickery 10 Mitch Szybkowski 11 Jhye Clark 12 Vincent Huf 13 Zane Duursma 14 Jonti Schuback 15 Henry Hustwaite 16 Harley Reid 17 Ted Clohesy 18 George Stevens 19 Xavier Muhor 21 Will Parkhouse 22 Ned Moodie 23 James Van Es 24 Brayden George 25 Felix Fogarty 26 Aaron Cadman 27 Jess McManus 28 Olivier Northam 29 Joshua Tweedale 30 Harvey Howe

VIC METRO UNDER-17 SQUAD