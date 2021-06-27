State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide - Saturday June 26, 2.40pm, Hisense Stadium

Big man Billy Frampton was a strong target up forward for Adelaide in the SANFL, kicking 3.3 and taking 11 marks in a 36-point victory over West Adelaide.

Fellow tall Elliott Himmelberg also hit the scoreboard with 2.2 from 14 touches, while youngster Josh Worrell impressed with 24 touches and nine marks.

Draftee Luke Pedlar kicked a goal from 16 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong - Friday June 25, 11.35am, South Pine Sports Complex

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane v Geelong

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson was a rare shining light for the Lions amid a bleak performance in the VFL, finishing with a team-high 33 disposals and five tackles in Brisbane’s 118-point loss to Geelong on Friday.

Fellow midfielder Tom Berry can also hold his head up high, kicking 1.1 from 27 touches, while Connor Ballenden kicked two goals from 18 disposals.

Youngster Tom Joyce collected 27 disposals, while Jarrod Berry made an impressive return from injury, finishing with 22 disposals and eight tackles in his first game since suffering a groin injury against the Bombers in round five.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: Beast Mode explodes in disposal show Rhys Mathieson was a shining light on an otherwise miserable day for Brisbane, who collapsed by a whopping 118 points to Geelong

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Carlton - Sunday June 27, 1.05pm, Preston City Oval

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Northern Bullants v Carlton

Second-year midfielder Sam Ramsay amassed 28 disposals to be among a handful of AFL-listed Blues to make an impact in Carlton's 32-point loss to the previously winless Northern Bullants.

Matt Cottrell also had an impact with 17 disposals and a goal, while athletic forward Josh Honey had a 'nearly' day with three behinds from his 14 disposals.

The Blues were without an AFL-listed key position player and they failed to match the Bullants in the second half as the Ants booted seven goals to four en route to their first win of the season.

FT:

NB 100 CARL 68



Not our day.



GOALS: Wooller 3, Crocker 2, Cottrell, Delany, Hirst, Shannon, Durdin.



DISPOSALS: Ramsay 28, Parsons 26, North 22, Cottrell 17, Radovanovic, Shannon 16. pic.twitter.com/EZZOzK411x — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) June 27, 2021

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Frankston - Saturday June 26, 12.05pm, Holden Centre

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood v Frankston

Midfielder Brayden Sier starred for Collingwood in its 39-point win over Frankston on Saturday, finishing with 26 touches, 10 tackles and a goal.

Youngster Jay Rantall found plenty of the ball, collecting 29 touches, while draftee Finlay Macrae impressed with 24 touches and 1.1.

Ruckman Max Lynch finished with a goal from 19 touches, along with 36 hitouts.

Up forward, there were strong goalkicking performances from Liam McMahon (4.1), Jack Ginnivan (3.0) and Will Kelly (3.0).

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: McMahon makes his mark for Pies Collingwood's pick No.32 in the 2020 NAB AFL draft Liam McMahon strings together a fantastic four-goal performance

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Essendon - Sunday June 27, 12pm, Casey Fields

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons v Essendon

Tom Cutler had 31 disposals to be among the best in the Bombers' 48-point loss to the Casey Demons, while veteran David Zaharakis was productive in the midfield with 24 touches and six clearances.

Ned Cahill (two goals, 14 touches) was lively up forward in the first half before the Demons kicked away in the second half and Tom Hird had some nice moments in gathering 18 disposals and a goal.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Perth, Saturday June 26, 2.10pm, David Grays Arena

Midfielder Connor Blakely impressed for Peel Thunder in the WAFL on Saturday, finishing with 27 touches and two goals against East Perth.

Draftee Nathan O'Driscoll was in the thick of the action, collecting 26 touches and taking 10 marks.

Forward Bailey Banfield was able to hit the scoreboard with 2.3 from 18 touches, while Stefan Giro kicked 2.1 from 20 disposals.

Youngster Luke Valente kicked 1.1 from 18 touches.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong - Friday June 25, 11.35am, South Pine Sports Complex

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane v Geelong

Youngster Charlie Constable has staked his claim for senior selection with a dominant display in the VFL on Friday, finishing with 44 touches, nine marks and 1.1 in Geelong’s mammoth 118-point win over Brisbane.

Fellow youngster Oscar Brownless also impressed with 32 touches, while Quinton Narkle showed his class with 1.1 from 26 touches.

Up forward, Francis Evans starred with 4.2 from 18 touches, while big man Shannon Neale (4.1) and Ben Jarvis (3.2) also hit the scoreboard.

In his second game back from injury, Gryan Miers finished with two goals from 17 disposals.

Ruckman Darcy Fort kicked 2.0 from 16 touches while also winning 19 hitouts.

Jordan Clark left the game in the third quarter with a potentially serious shoulder injury.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: Constable takes command Charlie Constable was the most influential Cat in his side's massive win over the Lions

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Match v Southport postponed

Unfortunately our Round 11 VFL clash with Southport has been postponed due to new Queensland Government Covid-19 restrictions.

A new date and time for the fixture will be communicated once finalised. pic.twitter.com/p4zoYLQ9Hv — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) June 25, 2021

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Sydney - Sunday June 27, 5.45pm, Holden Centre

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS Giants v Sydney

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v Aspley - Saturday June 26, 12.30pm, Box Hill City Oval

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill Hawks v Aspley

Youngster Emerson Jeka proved himself a handy up forward for Box Hill on Saturday, kicking 4.2 from 21 touches in the Hawks’ 62-point win over Aspley.

Ruckman Keegan Brooksby also hit the scoreboard with two goals from 18 touches, while also winning 12 hitouts.

Able to find plenty of the ball were Oliver Hanrahan (30 touches and a goal) and Conor Nash (28 touches and a goal).

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: Jeka jumps towards fantastic four Emerson Jeka continues to make strides in the VFL with another strong aerial show that included four goals

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Essendon - Sunday June 27, 12pm, Casey Fields

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons v Essendon

Ben Brown pushed his case for a senior recall with five goals in Casey's 48-point win over Essendon. Fellow key forward Sam Weideman wasn't as prolific, finishing with 1.3, but he pulled down 11 marks.

Veteran midfielder Nathan Jones (35 disposals, nine clearances, six tackles and a goal) was outstanding in the midfield after being the unused medical sub in Melbourne's AFL win over Essendon on Saturday night, while first-year draftee Jake Bowey also found plenty of the ball with 27 touches.

Aaron vandenBerg racked up 28 touches and eight clearances but his disposal was occasionally untidy, and Jake Melksham ended up with two goals along with his 22 disposals.

FT: That's it folks. We keep our undefeated run going with a 46 point win over the Bombers ????

Casey Demons 13.14.92 Def 6.8.44



Goals: 5 Ben Brown, 2 White, Melksham, 1 Weideman, Jones, vandenBerg, Jetta

Pos: Jones 35, vandenBerg 28, Bowey 27#FiredUp #CaseyDemons #VFL — Casey Demons (@CaseyDemonsFC) June 27, 2021

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Werribee - Saturday June 26, 12pm, Arden Street Oval

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne v Werribee

Youngster Bailey Scott was influential for North Melbourne in the VFL on Saturday, kicking 1.1 from 31 disposals and laying seven tackles.

Big man Tom Campbell had a huge day in the ruck, winning 49 hitouts and kicking a goal from 19 touches in North’s five-point win over Werribee.

In his first game back from a hamstring injury, Jared Polec finished with 28 disposals and five marks.

Draftee Eddie Ford kicked 2.1 from 17 touches.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Port Adelaide - Saturday June 26, 1.55pm, Prospect Oval

Defender Riley Bonner was Port Adelaide’s leading disposal in the SANFL on Saturday, collecting 34 touches (including 29 kicks).

Also finding plenty of the ball was Boyd Woodcock, who finished with 29 touches in Port’s 76-point defeat to North Adelaide.

Big man Peter Ladhams responded to his omission from the seniors with 1.1, 17 touches and 12 hitouts.

Fellow ruckman Sam Hayes won 27 hitouts, while also collecting 16 touches.

FT | Full-time at Prospect Oval and we go down by 76 points.



GOALS: Moore 2, Edwards, Ladhams, Lord, Wildman.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/RHsodBKTIs — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) June 26, 2021

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond - Saturday June 26, 2pm, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham v Richmond

Youngster Patrick Naish shone in the VFL on Saturday, kicking 2.0 from 31 touches in Richmond’s 30-point loss to Sandringham.

Also hitting the scoreboard was Riley Collier-Dawkins, who kicked two goals from 27 touches, and the omitted Josh Caddy (1.0 and 20 touches).

Midfielder Jack Ross impressed with 28 touches and 14 marks, while Derek Eggmolesse-Smith finished with 20 touches and 11 marks.

Another omission Daniel Rioli finished with 16 touches and four tackles.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond - Saturday June 26, 2pm, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham v Richmond

Big man Paul Hunter put up strong numbers for Sandringham in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 18 touches, eight tackles, a goal and 42 hitouts.

Dean Kent was his side’s leading disposal winner with 26 touches and a goal, while Darragh Joyce collected 22 disposals and 10 marks in Sandringham’s 30-point win over Richmond.

Forward Jack Lonie kicked two goals from 19 touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Sydney - Sunday June 27, 5.45pm, Holden Centre

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS Giants v Sydney

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast - Saturday June 26, 2.10pm, New Choice Homes Park

Forward Zac Langdon was dangerous for West Coast in the WAFL on Saturday, kicking 3.0 from 20 touches in the Eagles’ 51-point win over East Fremantle.

Veteran Mark Hutchings put in a strong performance, kicking a goal from 26 disposals and laying nine tackles.

Also racking up the ball was Alex Witherden, who finished with 25 touches and four marks.

Youngster Xavier O'Neill impressed with 23 touches and 1.1, while Jamaine Jones kicked 1.0 from 21 disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Footscray - Saturday June 26, 12pm, Highgate Recreation Reserve

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Coburg v Footscray

Midfielder Patrick Lipinski continues to show he’s a class above at VFL level, finishing with a team-high 28 disposals and six clearances in Footscray’s 32-point win over Coburg on Saturday.

Also finding plenty of the ball were Will Hayes (25 touches) and Rhylee West (23 touches and 1.1).

Small forward Ben Cavarra made an impact on the scoreboard, kicking 2.1 from 19 disposals, while ruckman Jordon Sweet won 29 hitouts to go with his 13 touches.

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked one goal from 12 touches.

In bad news for Dogs fans, former captain Easton Wood injured his ankle before half-time and was on crutches wearing a moonboot after the game. The club is awaiting scan results to gauge the severity of the injury.