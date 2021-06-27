CARLTON'S season-saving win over Adelaide had just about everything on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues played some of their best football of the season during a scintillating eight-goal second term, yet still had to hang on from a frantic Crows comeback to triumph 12.11 (83) to 10.13 (73) at Marvel Stadium.

BLUES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The four precious premiership points keeps their faint finals hopes flickering. But it wasn't easy.

Although Carlton led by as much as 34 points and had to withstand Adelaide's second-half fightback, the nature of the performance would delight coach David Teague, his players, supporters and anyone associated with the club.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Carlton v Adelaide The Blues and Crows clash in round 15

They were ballistic, absorbing pressure from the Crows, forcing turnovers and then counter-attacking without hesitation.

And when Adelaide ate into the big lead in the third and fourth quarters, the Blues defended desperately to hang on for a deserved victory.

Sam Walsh was magnificent, finishing with 38 disposals and nine score involvements, while Zac Williams answered a week of criticism the best way possible, heavily involved to finish with 26 touches, a team-high 583m gained and a second-quarter goal that brought him great delight.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Running Saad special lights up Marvel Adam Saad delivers a trademark goal on the burst after a number of bounces to excite the Blues faithful

Patrick Cripps (20), fresh off inking a six-year contract extension, also had a good day, while defenders Liam Jones and Jacob Weitering were rock solid.

On the back of three straight losses, things didn't start well for the Blues, trailing by 18 points close to quarter-time despite an obvious intent to pressure and attack.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Vintage Eddie putting on an absolute clinic Eddie Betts produces a number of dazzling moments for the Blues, all in the span of one quarter

Carlton got its intercept marking game working well through Weitering and Jones, but had troubles connecting when going inside 50.

Conversely, Adelaide was generating most of its attack from stoppages, and after missing its first six shots at goal, Fogarty kicked two inside a minute to give the Crows the quarter-time lead.

Rory Laird continued his fine season with 33 disposals, while Paul Seedsman (24 and two goals) was also prolific.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Not even the seagulls could stop this Seedsman Paul Seedsman lands an outrageous snap from the tightest of angles

Zac hits back

A big-money free agency move during the off-season and a slow start to his time in the Navy Blue has led to plenty of scrutiny for Zac Williams. Coach David Teague admitted during the week that Williams needed to lift and much of that fell on the former Giant's shoulders – he clearly took it on-board. Williams was busy from the outset, quick to get to the feet of contests and sweep up loose balls, before also chiming in during attacking thrusts. His 25 disposals was a nice reward for a day of hard work. He'll quickly get Blues fans on-side with more of the same in coming weeks.

Crows never say die

Just two weeks after pulling off a miraculous 36-point comeback victory over St Kilda, Adelaide threatened to do the same against the Blues. This time it was a 34-point hole, and little by little the Crows got back into the contest. Darcy Fogarty sparked a heated exchange late in the third term when he clattered into Jacob Weitering following a mark – a penalty that cost 50m and dragged players in everywhere for some push-and-shove. Ned McHenry gave away a downfield free later in the term that resulted in a Jack Martin goal. Despite the ill-discipline the Crows never stopped and had chances late to get even closer than the eventual 10-point final margin.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big fireworks after Weitering gets collected late Tensions spiral out of control after Darcy Fogarty concedes a 50m penalty following this contact on Jacob Weitering

A breathtaking quarter of footy

Carlton's win was set up off the back of a second quarter they'll want to watch over and over again. They lifted at stoppages and moved the ball swiftly into a forward line that seemed to have options everywhere. Eddie Betts kicked two of his three goals in that term and set up another for Matt Owies. He also dropped a skyscraping mark attempt that would have been among the contenders for the best in 2021. Jack Martin took a swag of marks inside 50, Zac Williams kicked a great snap, and the Marvel Stadium roof – already open for the game – was lifted right off when Cripps drilled one on the run from 50m.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Captain Cripps burns off Crow and joins the show Patrick Cripps shrugs off Reilly O'Brien and charges forward for a remarkable goal

CARLTON 2.0 10.4 12.6 12.11 (83)

ADELAIDE 2.6 5.6 8.9 10.13 (73)

GOALS

Carlton: Betts 3, Martin 2, McKay 2, Cripps, Dow, Owies, Saad, Williams

Adelaide: Walker 3, Fogarty 2, Seedsman 2, Keays, McHenry, Rowe

BEST

Carlton: Walsh, Williams, Jones, Cripps, Saad, Kennedy

Adelaide: Laird, Seedsman, Keays, O'Brien, Walker, Kelly

INJURIES

Carlton: Murphy (leg)

Adelaide: Sloane (finger)

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Nic Newman (replaced Murphy)

Adelaide: Andrew McPherson (unused)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium