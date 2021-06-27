An empty Optus Stadium during the final match of round one. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS will be locked out of Sunday's blockbuster clash between West Coast and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium after a COVID-19 case in Western Australia.

Fans were turned away at the gate as the WA Government made the decision that no crowds would be allowed to attend the match due to a positive test in Perth's northern suburbs.

WA health minister Roger Cook confirmed the decision at 11am AWST with the League forced to shut out fans in response to government guidelines that will be in place from Sunday afternoon.

"Only essential staff and players will be permitted to attend the game," the AFL said in a statement.

"All essential staff and officials at the match will abide by Western Australian Government guidelines at all times."

Perth and Peel region residents will be required to wear masks from midday AWST, with a return to phase one restrictions for at least three days, with a crowd limit of 150 at public events.

AFL executive general manager of football operations Steve Hocking said the health and safety of everyone remains paramount and the League would continue to take the advice of governments and health officials.

"The health and safety of everyone in the game and the wider community remains the priority as we continue to navigate the pandemic," Hocking said.



"The AFL thanks all supporters for their understanding as we continue to be led by the advice of governments and health officials."

Sunday's clash will be the Eagles' second home game at Optus Stadium with fans locked out after the round seven Western Derby went ahead with no crowd.

The financial loss of that match was estimated by Eagles' chief executive Trevor Nisbett to be "well north of $2 million" after a game-day decision to play the match with no crowd.

The Eagles made a last-ditch attempt to shift the Derby to the bye rounds in an attempt to save the crowd.