GREATER Western Sydney key forward Jesse Hogan could return from injury this week to face former club Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday.

Hogan made a belated start to the season in round seven because of a quad injury then tweaked his calf after playing two games.

The former Demon and Fremantle star has been given the green light to play his first game since the Giants' loss to Richmond on May 15.

However, the prized recruit's rotten run of injuries in recent years may prompt coach Leon Cameron to give him a run in the reserves this weekend.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hogan back with a bang Jesse Hogan wows with four-goal display in debut game for the Giants

"He's ready to go. It's exciting to get him back on the selection table," Giants midfielder Jacob Hopper told reporters in Melbourne.

"He came in and was a real impact player for us, so if he's back at AFL level then it'll be huge.

"If not, we know he'll be an important player for us going forward."

GWS chief medico Cullan Ball noted Hogan had recovered from his latest setback and benefited from "a big block of training under his belt".

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"Jesse has cleared all his tests and will have another full week of training this week and be available for selection," Ball said.

Captain Stephen Coniglio and key defender Sam Taylor face fitness tests this week as they seek to return from ankle syndesmosis surgery.

Cameron indicated after the club's loss to Hawthorn that Coniglio was an unlikely starter against the Demons.

"If he's cleared, it will be up to the coaches as to what level he plays this weekend," Ball said.

"Sam Taylor is in the same boat after a shorter rehab and has come along nicely the past few weeks."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Leg injury ends Coniglio's night early GWS skipper Stephen Coniglio limps from the field after injuring his lower leg in a tackle

Hopper, a member of the Giants' leadership group, admitted the team had missed Coniglio's on-field guidance.

"To have his impact and voice in a playing capacity, at whatever level it is this week, is enormous," the midfielder said.

"Everyone's pretty stoked."

Coniglio hasn't played at any level since a round three loss to Melbourne on April 4.

The Giants sit 10th on the ladder after squandering a golden chance to climb into the top eight on Sunday, when they lost to the Hawks.