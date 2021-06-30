Gold Coast's Noah Anderson leaves the field against North Melbourne in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Gold Coast midfielder Noah Anderson has undergone surgery after fracturing a bone in his hand last weekend.

Anderson left the ground late in the third quarter of the Suns' loss to North Melbourne.

Scans have since revealed the bad news, and no timeline has been set on the 20-year-old's return to the field.

Club physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said the Suns would be guided by how Anderson's hand strengthened and subsequent discussions with the surgeon.

The former No.2 draft pick has had a fine second season, averaging 22 disposals from all 14 games.

He's not the only Sun unavailable for Thursday night's match against Richmond, with Zac Smith also set to miss after suffering "concussion symptoms" following the loss to the Kangaroos.

It again leaves the Suns vulnerable in the ruck, with Jarrod Witts (knee) already out for the season.

Fellow co-captain David Swallow will return after missing one match with concussion, while fullback Sam Collins is a "test".