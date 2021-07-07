Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

SOME big upsets in round 16 saw the top of our tipsters leaderboard take a hit, while those in the pack willing to take a chance were rewarded and have narrowed the chase as the season heads into the home straight.

Matthew Lloyd was the best of the bunch with seven winners on the back of Carlton and Sydney's victories, while Daisy Pearce moved to within a point of Mitch Cleary and Nat Edwards at the top of the field.

There's not so much experimentation this week with seven of the nine games considered whitewashes, including Sunday's clash between Richmond and Collingwood with no one thinking Robert Harvey's first win will come against the desperately-underperforming Tigers.

Thursday night's blockbuster could go a long way to deciding our leaders as well as the ladder's top four, with eight tipsters fancying Port Adelaide to get the points over Melbourne after the Demons dropped two of their last three games.

See who else our experts tipped below.

MITCH CLEARY

Port Adelaide – three points

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 92

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - seven points

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 92

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - 13 points

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 91

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - nine points

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 91

DAISY PEARCE

Melbourne – 10 points

Essendon

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 90

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 20 points

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 90

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - six points

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 87

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 87

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 18 points

Essendon

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 87

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – 17 points

Essendon

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 85

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - 16 points

Essendon

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 85

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Melbourne - 18 points

Essendon

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 82

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 8-4 Melbourne

Essendon 12-0 Adelaide

Hawthorn 5-7 Fremantle

Carlton 0-12 Geelong

Brisbane 12-0 St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Sydney

Richmond 12-0 Collingwood

West Coast 12-0 North Melbourne



