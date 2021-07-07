SOME big upsets in round 16 saw the top of our tipsters leaderboard take a hit, while those in the pack willing to take a chance were rewarded and have narrowed the chase as the season heads into the home straight.
Matthew Lloyd was the best of the bunch with seven winners on the back of Carlton and Sydney's victories, while Daisy Pearce moved to within a point of Mitch Cleary and Nat Edwards at the top of the field.
There's not so much experimentation this week with seven of the nine games considered whitewashes, including Sunday's clash between Richmond and Collingwood with no one thinking Robert Harvey's first win will come against the desperately-underperforming Tigers.
Thursday night's blockbuster could go a long way to deciding our leaders as well as the ladder's top four, with eight tipsters fancying Port Adelaide to get the points over Melbourne after the Demons dropped two of their last three games.
See who else our experts tipped below.
MITCH CLEARY
Port Adelaide – three points
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 92
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - seven points
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 92
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide - 13 points
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 91
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - nine points
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 91
DAISY PEARCE
Melbourne – 10 points
Essendon
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 90
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide - 20 points
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 90
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - six points
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 87
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 87
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide – 18 points
Essendon
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 87
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide – 17 points
Essendon
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 85
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - 16 points
Essendon
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 85
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Melbourne - 18 points
Essendon
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 82
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 8-4 Melbourne
Essendon 12-0 Adelaide
Hawthorn 5-7 Fremantle
Carlton 0-12 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Sydney
Richmond 12-0 Collingwood
West Coast 12-0 North Melbourne