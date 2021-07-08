FATHER-SON prospects Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy will return to feature for Vic Metro in Friday's under-19 clash with Vic Country.

Vic Metro was due to travel to the Gold Coast this week to take on the Allies to open this year's delayed NAB AFL Under-19 Championships but with COVID-19 restrictions the AFL chose to postpone the beginning of the carnival.

Instead it will hold a 'challenge' clash between the Victorian sides at Windy Hill from 12pm AEST, with the game to be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The line-ups have been selected from two trial games a fortnight ago. Daicos didn't play then through soreness but the possible No.1 pick and Collingwood father-son will be back this week, as will Darcy, who has shot into contention for the top pick after a stunning first half of the season.

Darcy, who can join the Western Bulldogs as a father-son selection, didn't play in the NAB League last week with a calf issue but booted six goals in a best-on-ground showing in the trial match.

Vic Metro will miss fellow potential top-five pick Finn Callaghan, who will be sidelined with a foot injury and talented midfielder Tyler Sonsie will also miss with bone bruising in his knee. Possible top-10 pick Josh Sinn will play after two games at NAB League level following a long break with a hamstring tear.

Exciting midfielder/half-back Campbell Chesser will line up for Vic Country after returning last week from knee surgery, while Mac Andrew will also be back after recovering from his concussion several weeks ago.

Andrew is tied to Melbourne's Next Generation Academy but the exciting ruckman's form at the start of this season is likely to see him picked inside the first 20 selections, when the Demons are not able to match a bid for him under new NGA rules.

Campbell Chesser celebrates a goal during the NAB League Boys match between the Northern Knights and the Sandringham Dragons at Preston City Oval on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC COUNTRY

1

Sam

Conforti

2

Ben

Hobbs

4

Joshua

Rachele

5

Cooper

Hamilton

6

Connor

MacDonald

7

Judson

Clarke

9

Noah

Gribble

10

Will

Bravo

12

Noah

Gadsby

13

Sam

Breuer

14

Jamieson

Ballantyne

15

Campbell

Chesser

17

Charlie

Molan

18

Tom

Brown

19

Miller

Bergman

21

Joshua

Gibcus

23

Jai

Serong

27

Hamish

Sinnott

28

Mitchell

Knevitt

34

Oscar

Morrison

35

Justin

Davies

36

Mac

Andrew

39

Josh

Rentsch

40

Toby

Conway

 

VIC METRO

1

Youseph

Dib

2

Corey

Preston

3

Jake

Soligo

4

Zac

Taylor

6

Josh

Ward

7

Lachlan

Rankin

9

Darcy

Wilmot

10

Sam

Clifford

11

Paul

Curtis

12

Nick

Daicos

13

Marcus

Windhager

16

Josh

Sinn

17

Karl

Worner

18

Ben

De Bolfo

23

Luke

Cleary

24

Joshua

Goater

26

Blake

Howes

30

Dominic

Akuei

32

Cody

Raak

33

Samuel

Paea

34

Tyreece

Leiu

36

Sam

Darcy

38

Dante

Visentini

39

Liam

Podhajski

 