FATHER-SON prospects Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy will return to feature for Vic Metro in Friday's under-19 clash with Vic Country.

Vic Metro was due to travel to the Gold Coast this week to take on the Allies to open this year's delayed NAB AFL Under-19 Championships but with COVID-19 restrictions the AFL chose to postpone the beginning of the carnival.

Instead it will hold a 'challenge' clash between the Victorian sides at Windy Hill from 12pm AEST, with the game to be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The line-ups have been selected from two trial games a fortnight ago. Daicos didn't play then through soreness but the possible No.1 pick and Collingwood father-son will be back this week, as will Darcy, who has shot into contention for the top pick after a stunning first half of the season.



>> SEE THE FULL SQUADS BELOW

>> WATCH IT LIVE ON AFL.COM.AU AND THE AFL LIVE OFFICIAL APP FROM 12pm AEST



Darcy, who can join the Western Bulldogs as a father-son selection, didn't play in the NAB League last week with a calf issue but booted six goals in a best-on-ground showing in the trial match.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Sam Darcy sizzles with six in U19s trial game Luke Darcy's son, Sam, turns it on for Vic Metro in an under-19s trial match against Vic Country

Vic Metro will miss fellow potential top-five pick Finn Callaghan, who will be sidelined with a foot injury and talented midfielder Tyler Sonsie will also miss with bone bruising in his knee. Possible top-10 pick Josh Sinn will play after two games at NAB League level following a long break with a hamstring tear.

Exciting midfielder/half-back Campbell Chesser will line up for Vic Country after returning last week from knee surgery, while Mac Andrew will also be back after recovering from his concussion several weeks ago.

Andrew is tied to Melbourne's Next Generation Academy but the exciting ruckman's form at the start of this season is likely to see him picked inside the first 20 selections, when the Demons are not able to match a bid for him under new NGA rules.

Campbell Chesser celebrates a goal during the NAB League Boys match between the Northern Knights and the Sandringham Dragons at Preston City Oval on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC COUNTRY

1 Sam Conforti 2 Ben Hobbs 4 Joshua Rachele 5 Cooper Hamilton 6 Connor MacDonald 7 Judson Clarke 9 Noah Gribble 10 Will Bravo 12 Noah Gadsby 13 Sam Breuer 14 Jamieson Ballantyne 15 Campbell Chesser 17 Charlie Molan 18 Tom Brown 19 Miller Bergman 21 Joshua Gibcus 23 Jai Serong 27 Hamish Sinnott 28 Mitchell Knevitt 34 Oscar Morrison 35 Justin Davies 36 Mac Andrew 39 Josh Rentsch 40 Toby Conway

VIC METRO