CARLTON has suffered a double blow on the eve of its clash against Geelong, with in-form defender Liam Jones and important ruck-forward Levi Casboult both withdrawn an hour before the bounce due to injury.
Jones is dealing with a back injury, while Casboult is suffering from a knee concern, with both fitness problems stemming from last week's victory over Fremantle. The pair have been replaced by Will Setterfield and Tom Williamson respectively.
Williamson had initially been omitted from the Blues' team for Saturday evening's clash against the Cats, replaced by Zac Williams after the running defender returned from his one-match suspension.
Geelong is unchanged from the side it selected on Thursday night, with captain Joel Selwood (managed) joining star forward Jeremy Cameron (hamstring) and omitted pair Quinton Narkle and Luke Dahlhaus in exiting the team.
Esava Ratugolea, Mark O'Connor and Shaun Higgins returned to the side, with Narkle named as the Cats' medical substitute. Endurance machine Matt Cottrell will start as Carlton's substitute.
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Levi Casboult (knee) and Liam Jones (back) replaced in selected side by Tom Williamson and Will Setterfield
Geelong: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Matthew Cottrell
Geelong: Quinton Narkle
Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Hawthorn: Blake Hardwick (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Damon Greaves
Fremantle: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Oliver Hanrahan
Fremantle: Connor Blakely
