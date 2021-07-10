ST KILDA has made a late change for its clash against Brisbane, with Dean Kent coming into the side to replace Mason Wood, who suffered hamstring soreness in the warm-up.
Josh Battle will remain the medical sub.
Kent played in the VFL last week in his first game since suffering a concussion during a training session in late May.
Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: None
St Kilda: Mason Wood (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Dean Kent
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson
St Kilda: Josh Battle
FOLLOW IT LIVE Lions v Saints
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Levi Casboult (knee) and Liam Jones (back) replaced in selected side by Tom Williamson and Will Setterfield
Geelong: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Matthew Cottrell
Geelong: Quinton Narkle
BLUES v CATS Full match coverage and stats
Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Hawthorn: Blake Hardwick (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Damon Greaves
Fremantle: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Oliver Hanrahan
Fremantle: Connor Blakely
HAWKS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats