Saint Mason Wood in action against the Bombers in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has made a late change for its clash against Brisbane, with Dean Kent coming into the side to replace Mason Wood, who suffered hamstring soreness in the warm-up.

Josh Battle will remain the medical sub.

Kent played in the VFL last week in his first game since suffering a concussion during a training session in late May.

Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: None

St Kilda: Mason Wood (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Dean Kent

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson

St Kilda: Josh Battle

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Levi Casboult (knee) and Liam Jones (back) replaced in selected side by Tom Williamson and Will Setterfield

Geelong: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Matthew Cottrell

Geelong: Quinton Narkle

Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Hawthorn: Blake Hardwick (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Damon Greaves

Fremantle: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Oliver Hanrahan

Fremantle: Connor Blakely

