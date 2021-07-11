IT WILL be an historic afternoon in Ballarat when Greater Western Sydney 'hosts' Gold Coast at Mars Stadium.

This marks the first time that a non-Victorian club will play a home game in the central western Victorian city.

Originally scheduled for Sydney, the match was moved due to the COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

GIANTS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Regional fans will get a rare chance to watch Toby Greene up close and personal as the Giants stake their claim for a finals berth, while the Suns are riding high after their stunning win over reigning premier Richmond.

Both teams are missing players through injury, with Jack Buckley (knee) and Josh Corbett (concussion) sitting out the match.

Giants forward Jesse Hogan will return for his third game this season, replacing Jeremy Finlayson, while defender Sam Taylor is also in after an ankle lay-off.

Hugh Greenwood is back to strengthen the Suns' midfield.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R17: GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and the Suns at MARS Stadium

The Giants have never played at Mars Stadium while the Suns played there in round seven of 2018, when they lost to the Bulldogs by nine points.

The stadium has a capacity of 11,000 fans after being redeveloped in 2016.

GWS Giants v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

GWS GIANTS: Jeremy Finlayson

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins