State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide - Saturday July 10, 3pm, Victor Harbor

Returning veteran Tom Lynch was the Crows' main contributor with 27 touches, four tackles and a goal in their 19-point loss to South Adelaide on Saturday, putting the 30-year-old in the frame for his first senior game since round six.

Darcy Fogarty kicked 2.2 from 19 disposals and nine marks, also making a good case for a senior recall after Adelaide managed just two majors in total against Essendon at AFL level.

Paul Seedsman's calf concern that saw him leave the AFL loss early could open the door for Jackson Hately who racked up 24 touches, five tackles and four clearances, while Fischer McAsey could come in for the concussed Tom Doedee after a strong 18-touch outing.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Brisbane - Sunday July 11, 12.05pm, Fankhauser Reserve

Inexperienced forward Tom Fullarton may have done enough to earn first crack to fill in for injured tall Eric Hipwood, despite the Lions reserves falling to a disappointing 109-point loss to Queensland rival Southport.

Fullarton managed 18 disposals, four marks and an inaccurate 0.2 in front of goal, with fellow tall Connor Ballenden contributing just 11 touches and four marks on what was a dismal day for the Lions' seconds.

Former Cat Nakia Cockatoo successfully made it through his first game back from yet another injury to pick up 17 disposals, while young defender Jaxon Prior (25 touches), forward Tom Berry (18) and experienced swingman Ryan Lester (14) battled hard.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Collingwood - Sunday July 11, 12pm, Swinburne Centre

Young forward Jack Ginnivan continued his goalkicking exploits with a four-goal haul for Collingwood during its thrilling five-point triumph over bitter rival Richmond.

It means Ginnivan has now booted 11 goals from his last three VFL matches and could be in line for a senior call-up in the distant future should interim coach Robert Harvey continue to provide his younger players with opportunities.

Out-of-favour tall Mason Cox booted 2.2 - including the go-ahead goal that put the Pies in front late in the final term - in a solid display, while midfielders Brayden Sier (27 disposals), Finlay Macrae (22) and Jay Rantall (20) found plenty of the football.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sandringham - Sunday July 11, 2pm, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Saturday July 10, 2.10pm, New Choice Homes Park

Dockers defenders Tobe Watson (22 disposals) and Taylin Duman (21) pressed for a recall with solid performances in Peel's 26-point win over East Fremantle.

Hayden Young and Ethan Hughes (15 disposals each) also got through as they return from injury layoffs.

Runner Joel Western had 18 touches and six inside 50s, while Stefan Giro finished with 16 disposals.

Midfielder Luke Valente pushed his claims for a long-awaited AFL debut with 20 touches, five tackles and three goals, while veteran Reece Conca was quiet with 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Geelong - Saturday July 10, 12pm, Downer Oval

It's only a matter of time before Charlie Constable gets a call-up to the seniors, the in-form mid starring again with a team-high 27 disposals, four clearances, seven tackles and a goal in the Cats' 12-point win over Williamstown.

Oscar Brownless also strengthened his claims on an AFL debut with another impressive outing, sitting just behind Constable with 22 disposals and six tackles.

Chris Scott may be looking for a forward to fill Jeremy Cameron's position while the former Giant is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and while Josh Jenkins managed just two goals, he did gather 16 touches and seven marks while also doing limited time in the ruck.

Ben Jarvis led Geelong's scoring with three goals and category B rookie Stefan Okunbor continued to impress with 22 disposals and a team-high six clearances.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Gold Coast - Saturday July 10, 1pm, ETU Stadium

Out-of-favour midfielder Will Brodie kept himself in discussions for promotion with 30 disposals in Gold Coast's 40-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Mature-age recruit Jy Farrar was next best for the Suns, racking up 23 touches and a goal alongside Darcy Macpherson who slotted one major from 20 disposals.

Zac Smith did little to push his name forward for a senior recall, holding his own against GWS pair Kieren Briggs and Matt Flynn in the hitouts but managing just six disposals and one clearance around the ground.

Veteran Jarrod Harbrow gathered 21 touches and may be a chance to return to the seniors to face former club the Western Bulldogs next week a day before his 33rd birthday.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Gold Coast - Saturday July 10, 1pm, ETU Stadium

AFL captain Stephen Coniglio shouted his readiness for a return to the big league with a massive game against the Suns, gathering 35 disposals, seven tackles and a whopping 11 clearances.

The skipper wasn't the only senior Giant that impressed in the 40-point win over Gold Coast, with Matt de Boer hot on his heels with 32 touches and 10 clearances to go with an unfamiliar three-goal haul, while youngster Tanner Bruhn had 29 disposals and eight clearances.

Next-choice key forwards Zach Sproule (five goals) and Jake Riccardi (three goals, seven marks) kept their names prominent should they be needed at the next level.

Ruck duo Kieren Briggs and Matt Flynn dominated the hitouts as well as making their presence felt around the ground.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Casey Demons - Saturday July 10, 1.05pm, Avalon Airport Oval

There may not be much room in the Demons' side at AFL level, but plenty impressed in Casey's 59-point win over Werribee.

One player who may fancy his chances of a recall is Sam Weideman who slotted three goals from 18 disposals and has put pressure straight back on Ben Brown after the former Roo went scoreless against Port Adelaide.

Veteran Aaron vandenBerg was his usual rugged self, racking up 10 tackles alongside 21 disposals, but was wasteful in front of goal with 0.3.

Tom Sparrow reacted to being dropped by grabbing 20 touches, laying seven tackles and kicking a goal, while Majak Daw dominated at the bounces with 33 hitouts and four clearances to go with 13 disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Norwood - Saturday July 10, 3.05pm, Alberton Oval

There weren't a lot of standout performances in Port's 36-point loss to Norwood, but Riley Bonner was excellent with 29 disposals (including 26 kicks), five marks and a goal.

There will be opportunities for senior promotion after the AFL loss to Melbourne along with injuries to Zak Butters and Ryan Burton, and veteran Hamish Hartlett let it be known he wants in, laying a whopping 14 tackles to go with 17 disposals and a goal.

Boyd Woodcock also put up his hand for a recall with 20 touches, seven tackles and five clearances.

Peter Ladhams spent most of the day in front of goal and kicked two majors from limited opportunities.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Collingwood - Sunday July 11, 12pm, Swinburne Centre

Experienced midfielder Josh Caddy had a day out as he collected 37 disposals for the Tigers during their narrow five-point loss to Collingwood.

Mid-season draftee Matt Parker was once again good with 24 disposals, while youngster Will Martyn (31 touches and 12 tackles) and running defender Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (23 touches) also contributed.

Talented left-footer Noah Cumberland made a strong impression with five goals up forward, while fellow tall Samson Ryan booted three as he pushed for a senior recall.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sandringham - Sunday July 11, 2pm, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sydney - Sunday July 11, 11.05am, VU Whitten Oval

No.4 draft pick Logan McDonald showed his class with a superb individual performance for the Swans during their narrow seven-point loss to Footscray.

McDonald contributed 17 disposals, 14 marks and an inaccurate 4.3 in front of goal as the Swans fell narrowly short of inflicting the Dogs' first loss of the VFL season.

Midfielder Ryan Clarke (29 disposals), experienced forward Sam Gray (24) and youngster James Rowbottom (22) won plenty of the ball, while veteran big man Callum Sinclair had 20 touches, 26 hitouts and a goal in an entertaining battle with Dogs ruckman Jordon Sweet.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast - Saturday July 10, 2.10pm, Steel Blue Oval

Mark Hutchings did all he could to earn a senior recall, picking up 30 disposals and kicking three goals in the Eagles’ two-point loss to Swan Districts on Saturday.

Fellow midfielder Xavier O’Neill also had a good game, finishing with 24 touches, nine inside 50s, five tackles and a goal, while Luke Foley had 22 disposals including 18 kicks.

NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft recruit Connor West pressed his claims for an AFL debut, racking up 33 touches, six inside 50s and five tackles.

A three-goal haul from Jake Waterman will keep him in Adam Simpson’s sight, as will the ruck-contest work of Nathan Vardy who dominated with 36 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sydney - Sunday July 11, 11.05am, VU Whitten Oval

Midfielder Patrick Lipinski played a huge role in a massive fourth-quarter comeback as Footscray made it nine straight wins in the VFL with a seven-point triumph over the Swans.

Lipinski kicked a vital late goal and finished with 35 valuable disposals as the Dogs overturned a five-goal deficit at three-quarter time to maintain their unbeaten record this season.

Fringe players Will Hayes (33 touches), Louis Butler (25) and Hayden Crozier (23) also won plenty of the ball, while youngster Rhylee West (18 disposals and two goals), small forward Ben Cavarra (15 and two), midfielder Toby McLean (20 and a goal) and key forward Josh Schache (one goal) played their part.

