CARLTON did its best to undo the progress it had made in the past two rounds with a mainly self-inflicted 10.10 (70) to 5.14 (44) loss to Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

The Blues gave themselves every chance of an upset by turning the majority of inside 50s into shots on goal, but actually hitting the target was another matter altogether.

BLUES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Meanwhile, the Cats were doing little to put their misfiring opponents away.

With just minutes left in the third quarter Carlton had 1.13 to its name but, amazingly, when Harry McKay kicked truly from 50 it was suddenly a three-goal difference at the last break and the contest was well and truly alive.

However, a wasted chance from Jack Silvagni after taking advantage from an Eddie Betts free kick, combined with two Zach Tuohy goals for Geelong, put paid to any chance of the unlikeliest of comebacks.

More to come

CARLTON 1.5 1.9 2.13 5.14 (44)

GEELONG 2.1 3.4 6.7 10.10 (70)