GEELONG'S three-headed monster has been cut down to one, with important goalkicker Gary Rohan joining Jeremy Cameron on the sidelines with injury ahead of Thursday night's clash against Fremantle.

Rohan is out of the important clash at Optus Stadium with a corked leg, with defender Lachie Henderson (personal reasons) and young wingman Max Holmes (omitted) also dropping out of the Cats' side.

They regain captain Joel Selwood and forward Luke Dahlhaus after both were managed for the round 17 clash against Carlton, while last week's medical substitute Quinton Narkle has been elevated into the 22.

The Dockers have made one change, with tough defender Ethan Hughes returning from a shoulder injury and replacing first-year half-back Brandon Walker.

Rohan's injury is a setback for the Cats, who have built a significant advantage around having a three-pronged forward line including Cameron and star forward Tom Hawkins.

The former Sydney forward has booted an equal career-best 25 goals this season, including a bag of five against Richmond in round eight.

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: E.Hughes

Out: B.Walker (managed), C.Blakely (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Connor Blakely (unused)

GEELONG

In: J.Selwood, L.Dahlhaus

Out: L.Henderson (managed), M.Holmes (omitted), G.Rohan (injured)





Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle (unused)